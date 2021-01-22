County buildings soon could be subject to a comprehensive inspection to gauge potential necessary improvements and replacements, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell told county commissioners at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Mitchell said he, Blount County General Services Director Don Stallions, Blount County Schools Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan and BCS Superintendent Rob Britt had been discussing the matter.
“We are working on a proposal to bring to you all a company that will come in and give us a total evaluation: HVAC, roofs, windows, walls, everything,” Mitchell said. “They will do an entire encapsulated assessment of these buildings.”
Mitchell’s comments came during discussion about the appropriation of $295,000 from BCS’s fund balance for 29 new HVAC units for several schools.
Some county commissioners expressed concerns about HVAC requests resurfacing on the commission’s budget as this is BCS’ third request for new HVAC units since July 1.
The commission approved the appropriation of $238,043 for 19 units in August and September.
Because of the way the county passed this year’s school budget, it must take every request to spend money from Fund 177 to the Budget Committee and commission.
“Ideally we would have this all in one multiyear plan, and that’s what we’re working on, but we’re not to that point yet,” Logan said during this month’s Education Committee meeting.
Logan explained the district does not have the funds to replace all the units that should be replaced, even though they are not functioning or not working well.
“I want to make this work so that our kids and our staff don’t suffer, but I expect in the future that our school board and our school representatives do a better job of explaining to us and not everything be a knee-jerk reaction,” County Commissioner Mike Caylor said. “Let’s do some planning.”
Commissioner Tom Stinnett agreed, suggesting that “somebody needs to do a complete audit of all the HVAC systems within the 22 buildings.”
“We’re sort of planning like we’re going to Dollywood,” he said. “But when we get the information, we need to be planning to go to Hawaii.”
Mitchell responded by saying talks about a full inspection of all 500,000 square feet of county buildings is in the works.
“It’s something we’ve needed,” he said. “You all know we’ve needed this for a long time. We feel like this will be the answer so we’re not having to have these types of discussions.”
Mitchell said the inspections would allow the county to prioritize which capital projects need to be done and when.
“It will give urgency to those things that need to have urgency,” Mitchell said, adding that all improvements would be on a schedule.
The commission also passed the following budget items:
• Allocated approximately $200,000 to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s General and Drug Control funds. The money comes from inmate communications purchased through the county’s third-party inmate phone provider and will cover inmate medical expenses and costs associated with BCSO’s animal units.
• Approved the county’s $6 million contribution to an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Alcoa for infrastructure work on a 630,000-square-foot Amazon facility to be built near the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway. Alcoa also will provide $6 million. The entire project is slated to cost $187.5 million.
• Provided the Blount County Juvenile Court with funds to hire a part-time magistrate while the current magistrate undergoes cancer treatment, and COVID-19 forces an increase in child abuse and domestic violence cases and has suspended in-person court proceedings twice.
• Prioritized two snow plows, which could better clear snow from narrower county roads, and now will be funded out of the fiscal 2021 budget.
