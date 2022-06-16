The three municipal mayors within Blount County signed and sent a letter to Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors requesting a full review of the selection process for new Chief Executive Officer Harold Naramore.
The letter, signed and dated June 13, asked for a response from BMH no later than June 20.
Executive Assistant of Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s office, Amy Cowden, emphasized that the letter isn’t challenging Naramore’s qualifications as CEO, but is asking for clarification of the process for how the former Chief Medical Officer was named CEO.
The two main concerns outlined in the letter questioned whether a public notice was given for a called meeting and if the hospital followed several of their own bylaws.
As a large employer and health care provider in Blount County, the letter states that the community has a “valid interest and investment” in the success and processes of the hospital.
“As Mayors of our respective Governments, who want to see our hospital continue to be a valuable asset to our community as it has been for 75 years, we also have a vested interest in the reputation and integrity of the Hospital” the letter signed by Mitchell, Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott and Maryville Mayor Andy White stated.
Prompted by concerns from numerous Blount County citizens and businesses, as well as members of legislative bodies within Blount County, the municipalities requested a thorough and transparent recount of Naramore’s promotion.
A diagram for the process of appointing a new CEO is included in the bylaws. The third step in the diagram is for the hospital board to call a meeting and review the selection process, compensation contract and what a candidate’s resume should include. Adequate public notice of the called meeting is a state-level requirement.
The second concern municipalities have is to confirm that more steps outlined in the bylaws were followed, such as the creation of a selection committee by the hospital board.
BMH bylaws state that after a selection committee is formed, it can recommend an in-house hire, such as Naramore, who could then be extended an offer with board approval.
Asking for clarification of the selection process isn’t a frequent step in hiring a new CEO for the hospital, Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said, but it is not unusual.
