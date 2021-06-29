County leaders are close to locking in a yearlong survey of Blount’s emergency medical services system, an agreement that will buy an outside consulting firm’s research-based opinion on the coming decades of local growth.
The Blount EMS board met Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics, including hiring a third party to review local EMS needs and operations and specifically the local government’s contract with American Medical Response ambulance service.
Mayor Ed Mitchell requested this review during a March EMS board meeting, noting in a letter that “a full assessment will help us achieve the best contract possible for the best interests of Blount County citizens for years to come.”
County purchasing agent Katie Branham Kerr reported to the board Tuesday that a search committee would pursue a contract with Missouri-based Fitch & Associates LLC for the review. The county sent a letter of intent to contract with the firm, Kerr said.
If the deal works out, the review could begin shortly and is supposed to last an entire year, according to Blount County Director of General Services and EMS board Chair Don Stallions.
The county already has approved about $140,000 in the fiscal 2022 budget — money from the general fund — to cover review, Stallions said.
Though the board did not take any official action on this partnership, members did vote in March to approve the initiative, following Mitchell’s request.
Three firms responded to Blount County’s request for qualification, which it put out after the March meeting. These included Fitch, Healthcare Strategy Consulting and Cambridge Consulting Group.
“It’s going to move very quickly,” Kerr told board members.
“They’re going to take a pretty deep look at where we’re at,” Stallions added. He also said he wanted to gather contact information from each EMS agency leader so that Fitch employees can work quickly.
Once the review is complete, leaders will use Fitch’s assessment to make a decision about Blount’s ambulance service contract.
AMR has maintained a service partnership with the county for years, but the most recent version of its contract ends on June 30, 2022. As with most expiring government contracts, there’s no guarantee the county will continue its relationship with AMR.
AMR’s relationship with the county is multifaceted, but one of the things it does is roll money from assessed fines into 11 local EMS agencies’ — including fire and enforcement — equipment needs.
Blount fines the ambulance company when crews don’t make it to a call within a certain amount of time, usually 10 minutes. Fines also accumulate when crews don’t meet that 10-minute requirement for 90% of calls each month.
Though the county recently excused AMR more than $300,000 because of COVID-19 struggles, the firm is back to paying monthly fines.
In April, AMR accrued fines totaling $47,250, Stallions reported Tuesday. In May it had to pay $69,250 in fines.
AMR officials said staffing issues caused by COVID-19 restrictions often led to late call times last year.
“This is the mayor’s idea,” Stallions emphasized in an interview after the board meeting. “He wants an assessment of EMS services in Blount County to make sure that in 10-20 years, we’re where we need to be.”
Stallions, Kerr, former Gatlinburg Fire Chief and Current EMS Chief at Sumner County Greg Miller and Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Joe Newsome all were on the committee that chose Fitch, Stallions said.
Though the board didn’t vote on the review, it did vote to send out accumulated fine money to the 11 local EMS agencies, something it does from time to time, but not on a set annual date.
Depending on the amount of money available in the account — nearly $180,000, according to Stallions — the board approved between about $14,000-$16,000 checks, set to be sent out soon.
Agencies get to choose how to spend this money and essentially hand in receipts to the county once they’ve done so.
Alcoa Fire Department Chief Roger Robinson noted he may spend the money on another LUCAS device, an automatic chest compression emergency instrument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.