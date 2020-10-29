The Blount County Commission on Thursday approved an additional $290,994 for the replacement of the Operation Center roof.
When commissioners passed the fiscal 2021 budget in June, they appropriated $659,006 for repairs on the Blount County Operations Center’s 135,000-square-foot roof. The funds were provided by the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant — established by Gov. Bill Lee in response to local governments’ needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
After inspection, Chattanooga-based Building Management Consultants advised county officials that the entire roof ought to be done at once — a project that would cost a total of $892,500.
An additional $49,125 also was included to cover engineering costs. This, along with a small contingency for unexpected costs, makes the total cost of the project $950,000.
The additional $290,994 would come from the General County Capital Fund, which accounts for 3 cents of the property tax rate, which is currently $2.47 per $100 of assessed value.
The project is expected to begin before colder weather settles in, Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.