In addition to appropriating more than $3 million in spending, the Blount County Commission on Thursday rejected a proposal to require future commissioners to use a Bible when taking their oaths of office.
A resolution sponsored by Commissioners Jim Hammontree and Joe McCulley proposed commissioners would be required to put their left hand on the Bible and say the oath with an added “so help me God” at the end.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan spoke out against the resolution.
“I believe in God,” Reagan said. “But can we dictate to anyone taking this oath of office that they have to put their hand on the Bible, and they have to say those words to be a good commissioner?”
Commissioner Dodd Crowe, who doubles as an eighth grade social studies teacher at Carpenters Middle School, said requiring commissioners to swear on the Bible would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s first amendment.
“We are forcing somebody to put their hand on a specific religious book and swear ,” he said. “I don’t think that’s what our forefathers really intended.”
After discussion, Commissioner Jared Anderson proposed an amendment altering the language of the resolution — replacing the word “require” with “permit.”
With Anderson’s amendment, the resolution states “The oath taker be permitted to place their left hand on a Bible and raise their right hand. The words ‘so help me God’ may be inserted at the end of the oath.”
The amended resolution passed 19-2 vote with Commissioners Hammontree and Jackie Hill voting in opposition.
School funds
Nearly $2 million was appropriated for Blount County Schools — most of the funds to be spent on construction and building improvements.
The commission approved $800,000 for new field houses at Heritage and William Blount high schools.
Commissioners also approved more than $1 million in building improvements on William Blount High School and Eagleton Middle School.
Some $635,000 for building improvements at WBHS to enhance the school’s HVAC system and ceiling tile and flooring.
Funds appropriated for Eagleton Middle School totaled $482,000 to prepare the building to serve grades six through 12. Eagleton College and Career Academy would add the grades over time — beginning with ninth grade in 2020-21.
Additionally, two state grant applications for Blount County Schools were approved. A $24,500 Middle School CTE Expansion Grant will be used for career exploration, helping to cover the costs of virtual job shadowing software, bus transportation and printed materials.
A $20,000 Early Postsecondary Expansion Grant will go toward teacher stipends and instructional supplies to help high school students prepare for industry certifications and ACT exams.
Other funds
Commissioners appropriated $525,000 for a new county employee self-funded dental plan through Delta Dental, which would cost county employees $4.50 per month.
The Blount County Animal Center received $14,000 out of its reserve fund, which currently holds $160,000 in donations, to pay for an animal shade structure.
Some $42,000 for two iPads, iPad technology and a new vehicle from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry reserve was approved in addition to $60,000 for a new BCSO corrections transport van.
The county’s IT department received its request for $225,000 to cover hiring costs of a new system administration as well as invoices from Kronos software services, Nexus Group, Charter and Tyler Detect, IT director Jane Jenkins said in a memorandum to the county’s budget department.
Next month’s commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the Blount County Courthouse.
