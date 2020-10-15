Blount County Commissioners had a light evening Thursday — voting on four financial resolutions at the October meeting.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office received a Justice Assistance Grant for $23,615 for interoperable radios. The commission moved that these funds be moved to BCSO’s operating budget.
Commissioners approved the transfer of leftover fiscal 2020 funds for the Morganton Road construction project and new field houses at county high schools to the departments’ fiscal 2021 operating budgets.
For Blount County Schools, the commission moved $77,412 for training facilities at William Blount and Heritage high schools.
Construction on Heritage’s field house is underway — the highway department has put in pipes and graded the land. Once completed, construction will start at William Blount, WBHS Athletic Director Scott Cupp said.
“We’re getting there,” Heritage Athletic Director and Blount County Commissioner Robbie Bennett said. “They were supposed to start last March, but then COVID happened, and we had to put the money back.”
Highway superintendent Jeff Headrick said construction at Heritage could be completed and started at William Blount within 4-6 weeks.
The Blount County Highway Department also requested that $265,655.20 from its fund balance move to its operating budget for Blount County’s portion of the Morganton Road improvement project.
The project would expand the road to make it a safer commute, Headrick said.
Per a 2018 agreement, the project would be 80% federally funded and 20% locally funded. Of the 20% of local contributions, Blount County agreed to pay 40% and the city of Maryville agreed to 60%.
Headrick said the Morganton Road project is in the final stages of National Environmental Policy Act clearance and sending crash data to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Actual construction is expected to begin in 2022 and completed in 2023.
“Where we stand right now, that’s, good Lord willing, the exact timeline we’re on,” he said.
The commission also moved $20,000 of possible emergency funding for emergency medical services to the county’s general services operating budget.
This money comes from 2018 when the Blount County EMS Board voted to keep $20,000 worth of contract penalties — or funds the county receives EMS providers violates the county’s contract with American Medical Response in terms of ambulance availability and response times — in case emergency EMS equipment is needed.
In fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019, the funds also were moved to the operating budget for the same purpose. Emergency purchase of EMS equipment wasn’t required either year.
“If we didn’t do this right now, then if somebody called and said ‘We have an emergency need for this,’ I would have to say ‘Well, I’ve got to take it to the budget committee. It’s got to go to the commission, Blount County Director of General Services Don Stallions said. “That could put someone a month out. In an emergency situation, they could need that money pretty quick.”
An update of sales tax figures also was on the meeting’s agenda.
Blount County continues to fare better than anticipated. In September, the state reported that the county brought in $5,290,028 in sales taxes. That figure is 5.44% higher than the same month in 2019.
Sales tax figures from the state reflect data from two months prior, meaning the September data shows July’s figures.
