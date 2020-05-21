While some of the resolutions at Thursday night’s Blount County Board of Commissioners meeting dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, many centered on changes to everyday life in Blount County.
The Blount County Clerk and Circuit Court Clerks’ offices requested $17,760 to put in two new lanes at the county clerk’s drive-thru office.
“Before COVID-19, people were not concerned about face-to-face contact,” the request memo said. “We must now think of new ways to keep our employees and our citizens safe.”
The approved funding will pay for necessary technology to operate the lanes — such as an intercom system, overhead tubing and open/closed signs.
The Blount County Courthouse also will receive an addition after the commission approved a $1.5 million state grant application for a new elevator.
If the application is approved by the governor’s office, the money would come from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant — established by Gov. Bill Lee in response to governments’ needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds for the elevator, which would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, would be dispersed to the county on July 1.
The remainder of the money would go toward repairs on the Blount County Operations Center roof.
Money for another county construction project went to vote during the Zoom meeting Thursday evening.
Commissioners moved to refund more than $40,000 to the Blount County Highway Department for work on the county’s Transition Center on Brookdale Road.
In August 2019, the commission approved Russell Farm in the Bungalow community as the location for the center.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell told Corrections and Recovery Saves Committee members at an October meeting that the transition center property and access road purchase had been finalized. Shortly after, the highway department began construction on the road and entrance.
The commission also voted in favor of allocating funds to hire a full-time program director for the center during May’s commission meeting.
At this month’s meeting, resolutions regarding county employees centered on offering assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission ratified its Pandemic Alternative Work Policy, which gives department heads or elected officials the ability to dictate who has to report to work in-person and who has to be on call from home.
Additionally, the commission approved a resolution that extended the Family and Medical Leave Act and paid sick leave benefits for county employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution extends to employees who need leave because they have been afflicted by the illness or need to stay home with their children.
The commission also:
• Approved the reappointments of Eddie Johnson, Bruce Recktenwald, Darrell Tipton and Jim Wilkerson to the Board of Equalization; Benny Kirby to the Blount County Fire Protection District Board; and Kenny Myers to the Tuckaleechee Utility District Board of Commissioners
• Renewed a lease allowing the Blount County Community Action Agency to continue to operate in what was formerly the Hubbard School on Tuckaleechee Pike.
