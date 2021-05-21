The Blount County Election Commission soon will have a new office space after the Blount County Board of Commissioners approved the move, as well as renovations on the new space, during Thursday night’s monthly meeting.
The Election Commission office is currently in the basement of the courthouse on Court Street in Maryville. Commissioners approved the move to a new, approximately 13,000-square-foot office in Alcoa’s Midland Plaza.
The Election Commission presented county commissioners with a list of problems and fixes of the existing office, including water leaks, lack of parking, storage issues and access concerns for maintenance.
While the new space meets all of those needs, renovations will have to be done to make the new space completely functional for the Election Commission. A total of $300,000 was appropriated for renovations on the leased space.
Commissioner Mike Akard was pleased with an update to the resolution presented at Thursday’s meeting — two options to be added to the lease that would allow the space at Midland to be purchased by the Election Commission.
“I just want to express my gratitude for those two options being added to the term sheet. I think that puts our taxpayers in a lot better position versus just a standard lease,” Akard said.
Option 1 would allow for the space to be purchased if the current owner, West 2 East Land, decided to sell the property, while Option 2 would allow for the purchase if the commission stays in the space for five years and the owner is in agreement.
Budget items
In addition to the election commission’s move, county commissioners voted to approve spending for renovations to seven classrooms and hallways at the new Eagleton College and Career Academy and for new ceiling tiles at Heritage High School. The money already was budgeted for these improvements, but had to be officially approved before work could begin.
The commission also approved accepting $1,219,752.92 for academic summer camps to combat summer learning loss. The money for this project was awarded to the county by the state of Tennessee.
A budget increase to cover additional licensing fees for the law library was approved in the amount of $220.
Also approved was the appropriation of $5,000 in already budgeted property tax revenue, appropriation of a $3,000 grant to recovery court from the Criminal Justice Enhancement State Grant and appropriation of $41,345.60 awarded to juvenile court from VOCA Tennessee Safe Courts Program.
raise for highway superintendent
Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick will receive a 20% supplement and increase in salary after a resolution passed on Thursday evening. The salary increase was proposed since Headrick is managing more tasks than just what is in his job description, officials said, noting Headrick has been overseeing and managing the Department of Development Services for Blount County.
Change of meeting time
Commissioners also approved changing its regular meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Some commissioners opposed the change out of fears some citizens could not make it out of work in time.
This change will be enacted at June’s monthly board of commissioners meeting, 6:30 p.m. June 17 in the Room 430 at the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.