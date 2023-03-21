Blount County Commissioners voted 11-5-2 to authorize the county mayor’s office to discuss the management of Blount Memorial Hospital with the University of Tennessee Medical Center during a Tuesday, March 21, meeting.
The resolution commissioners approved states that the purpose of the discussions is to draft a written agreement between the county government and UTMC. That agreement would lay out the terms under which UTMC might manage Blount Memorial on behalf of the county, in the place of BMH Inc. — the nonprofit organization that has managed the hospital for 75 years.
With that vote, commissioners also authorized the mayor to pursue talks with the BMH board of directors. The ultimate goal of those talks is the creation of a written agreement with BMH’s board, an outline of the obligations of the government and the hospital managers and hospital board approval of the management agreement between UTMC and the county.
Without an agreement with the BMH board, the resolution states, the county could consider ending its management relationship with BMH Inc.
Commissioners Tom Stinnett, Dyran Bledsoe, Dawn Reagan, Ron French and Steve Mikels voted against the resolution. Commissioners Brad Bowers and Rick Carver abstained from the vote. Commissioners Jessica Hannah, Jeff Jopling and Robbie Bennett were absent.
During the meeting, Commissioner John Giles asked for confirmation of the effects of the vote: “We are not giving up our authority and our decision-making ability to decide how we go in terms of who runs the leadership of Blount Memorial Hospital,” he said.
“This is not authorizing the University of Tennessee to run Blount Memorial Hospital?” he asked commission Chairman Jared Anderson, who confirmed that the resolution would not serve that purpose and that the county commission would vote on any subsequent agreement.
Commissioner Mike Akard commented in support of the resolution, saying of the hospital’s multimillion dollar financial losses, a major subject of contention, “The small business, when they have spent every dime they have and can no longer borrow money, is indeed in dire shape, like this massive business is.”
Other commissioners, however, said that they were highly concerned about recent county actions.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan said, “I think we need to pump the brakes. I think we need to step back.” She referenced indigent care as a factor in the hospital’s recent losses, and suggested that BMH Inc. could be given a defined period of time, such as six-months, to demonstrate improvement.
Commissioner Steve Mikels commented, “It doesn’t matter who wants what. We’re fixing to just sink the ship, because we’re shooting holes in the boat.”
“It’s almost getting childish; I mean, we’re throwing lawn darts here,” he said. “I think these resolutions need to stop.”
The decision comes after months of intense political and legal debate over the hospital’s past, present and future. BMH Inc. leadership sent a cease and desist letter to the UTMC chief executive in February, demanding that the medical center halt any discussion with the county. The letter cited ongoing litigation between BMH Inc. and the county over hospital assets.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has asserted that all hospital assets belong to the county government, the owner of the hospital. BMH Inc. argues that properties titled solely in the name of Blount Memorial belong to it.
Controversy over ownership of such resources came into public view in November 2022, with the attempted $22.2 million sale of a BMH health care facility, but officials contend that the root of disagreements between the two entities extend over years and range in subject from transparency to hospital leadership to finances. Notably, last November Mitchell requested the resignation of all hospital board members appointed by the county.
The county commission has since voted to remove those directors, change the hospital board’s nominations process and ask the state to change a private act that created the hospital, giving the county express permission to start or end its relationship with any manager of the hospital.
