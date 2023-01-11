During a workshop session, the Blount County Commission declined to take up Koki Best’s nomination for a director position on the Blount Memorial Hospital Board Tuesday, Jan. 10. Instead, commissioners moved to refer three names — Mary Beth West, Christi Sayles and Allan Romans — to the committee that selects nominees for appointments to the hospital board.
The three people suggested by the commission were first brought up by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell in November as potential replacements for the directors appointed by the county. Their recommendation follows extended controversy between local governments and the hospital.
Letters and lawsuits
The controversy stems from several sources. Mitchell, Maryville Mayor Andy White and former Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott sent a letter to the hospital board in June requesting information on its selection of Harold Naramore as BMH CEO, which the mayors argued was conducted in violation of state law and hospital bylaws.
Soon after Naramore’s appointment to the CEO spot, during a monthly board meeting, hospital directors voted a second time for him to take up the role.
Mitchell sent another letter to the hospital board in November, asking for its members’ resignations, changes to the hospital charter, and a long-range financial plan. In the letter, he noted he was highly concerned with BMH’s recent multi-million dollar losses, its leadership and its transparency with local government.
He also called a Nov. 29 meeting, asking commissioners to take action on his requests, as well as on four new appointments to the hospital board. The commission voted to remove the directors representing the county, and following the Nov. 29 vote, Scott Powell, Robert Redwine and Denny Mayes, the board’s current president, were all given notices of removal.
Yet, the commission rejected a motion to amend the hospital charter and disband the nominating committee for board appointments.
Traditionally, after a director position becomes vacant, the nominating committee selects a candidate for appointment to one of the entities represented on the hospital board — the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, Maryville College and Blount County. Those entities can then choose to either reject or appoint a nominee to a vacant spot, but they are not immediately able to choose their own nominee for a vacant seat.
On the advice of Craig Garrett, an attorney representing the county, the commission did not take action on the four nominations in front of it Nov. 29. Since commissioners left the hospital charter unchanged, he said, they had created vacancies without a means of filling them, outside of the current nominating process.
However, weeks after deciding against dissolving the nominating committee, the county commission voted to change the hospital’s charter, permitting direct appointments to the board, among other amendments.
To enter into effect, the change requires the cities of Maryville and Alcoa to vote in favor of parallel resolutions amending the hospital charter. Per hospital leadership, the BMH board must also approve charter changes; county officials contest the need for the BMH board’s approval.
Arguing that the county’s understanding of its relationship with BMH is fundamentally flawed, the hospital sued the county Dec. 21, asking the county chancery court for political independence, to prevent charter changes from taking effect and to halt the removal of hospital directors.
Powell resigned from the board in late December. Redwine’s term ended Dec. 31. Mayes was voted president of the board during a called meeting in December.
In legal filings from early January, the county announced that it intended to file a counterclaim against the hospital.
A fourth person proposed by Mitchell in November, Susanne Davis, was appointed to the BMH board last month, taking up a seat made vacant after its former holder, Clarence Thomas, moved from representing the county to the city of Alcoa. The nominating committee put Koki Best’s name forward in place of Redwine, who has served on the board since the ‘80s.
Best retired from BMH in February 2021, where her most recent role was director of radiology services. In a letter to commissioners, she noted both a “lifelong commitment to Blount Memorial Hospital,” and an interest in transparency.
Her nomination attracted comment from officials and reference to ongoing disputes.
Commissioner Mike Akard, who said he saw nothing disqualifying in Best’s written submissions to the commission, cited those disagreements as he moved to send the appointment back to the nominating committee with the names of Mary Beth West, Christi Sayles and Alan Roman attached.
Akard, along with Commissioners Jared Anderson, Dyran Bledsoe, Nick Bright, Mike Caylor, Misty Davis, John Giles, Jessica Hannah, Jeff Jopling, Steve Mikels and Dawn Reagan voted in favor of the motion. Commissioners Robbie Bennett, Brad Bowers, Ron French, Staci Lawhorn, Tom Stinnett and David Wells voted against it. Commissioners Rick Carver and Earl McMahan abstained from the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.