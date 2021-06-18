An hour-and-a-half into Thursday night’s Blount County Commission meeting, the clock struck 8 and church bells tolled in the distance. The sound sent a murmur through the quiet crowd inside the Blount County Courthouse. For some, it seemed like a sign from above.
Seconds later the crowd erupted. The county commission had just voted overwhelmingly to approve a resolution that would “encourage the Tennessee Department of Transportation to hold a public, in-person, informational meeting” regarding the controversial Pellissippi Parkway Extension.
It was the reason so many of Blount County’s concerned residents showed up to the commission meeting. They want a chance to speak with TDOT officials, face to face.
“We want to see a public meeting the way it’s supposed to happen,” said Jay Clark, president of Citizens Against the Pellissippi Parkway Extension. “It’s just a part of the process.”
Back in April, TDOT did hold a virtual meeting regarding the project. However, many in Blount County felt it was insufficient.
According to several residents who spoke at Thursday night’s meeting, TDOT’s virtual presentation was a one-way affair, plagued by accessibility issues that left many people feeling unheard.
“The virtual event was an inadequate platform for public learning and comment on the proposed new highway,” said Kim Saltero, of Maryville. “It was no mechanism for shared learning or hearing responses to questions, as would occur in a face-to-face meeting.”
Opponents of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension said an in-person meeting will allow them to properly express their feelings on the project directly to TDOT representatives.
“If they’re going to take people’s land by imminent domain, it needs to count,” Clark said.
But not every commissioner is in favor of the meeting. Commissioner Tom Stinnett, who, along with Commissioner Dawn Reagan voted against the resolution, calls the proposed TDOT meeting a “delay tactic.”
On Thursday night, Stinnett gave an impassioned defense of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension that elicited a number of jeers from the rowdy audience. Stinnett cited the continued growth of Blount County in his defense of the divisive project.
“We can’t close the gate. There’s going to be other people who want to move here,” Stinnett said. “If we don’t build the infrastructure, especially when we have the chance to do it, we’re going to lose out.”
According to Stinnett, TDOT could begin purchasing land for the project as soon as August. However, Stinnett said officials have told him a public meeting could delay that by at least a month.
“I’m just afraid of jeopardizing this project,” Stinnett said. “I’m afraid that if we delay this or derail this, 50 years from now we’ll be wishing we hadn’t.”
Despite Stinnett’s protests, the resolution for an in-person meeting passed with a 16-2 vote and thundering applause from the crowd.
“My hope now is that the county commissioners who supported the resolution for the meeting will show up,” Clark said. “They need to sit there in front of TDOT officials and listen to them try to explain this project.”
No date for the meeting has been set.
