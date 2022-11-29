The Blount County Commission voted, 11-6, Tuesday, Nov. 29, to remove the county’s current appointees from the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. Minutes later, they rejected a resolution that would have eliminated the committee that now determines who may be nominated for a board seat, preventing them from replacing the current board members.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell called the meeting, asking commissioners to remove the county’s appointees to the board. He also asked commissioners to approve an amendment to the charter of Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. to disband the existing nominating committee and allow direct appointment of board members by the county, the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, and Maryville College. Thirdly, he sought approval of appointments to replace current board members.
At present, a seven-member nominating committee reviews the resumes of potential board members and presents them, for approval or rejection, to the appropriate entity.
In a Nov. 21 letter to the hospital board, Mitchell wrote that the BMHI exists as an agent of the county, and that its assets are county assets. Mitchell added that he found certain actions of the board — including October approval of a $22 million sale of the hospital’s Springbrook facility — to be “beyond the scope” of its authority.
Neither public comment during the Tuesday meeting nor the commissioners’ votes reflected Mitchell’s concerns. The room was full; Blount County Sheriff’s deputies told those without seats to wait in the halls outside the commission room because of the fire code.
No member of the public who spoke at the meeting did so in favor of the resolutions. Most speakers cited their experiences of the hospital and its leadership — professional and personal — as positive for them, and for the Blount County community.
“There has never been, in 40 years, a board of directors and a CEO, an administrative group like this,” said Shannon Johnson, a BMH nurse. “They were coming night and day, weekends, seeing what we needed.”
“We will follow Dr. Naramore anywhere he takes us,” Johnson said, referring to BMH CEO Harold Naramore.
Some questioned the administration’s understanding of the county’s relationship with the hospital. LaJuana Atkins, an attorney who commented she’d begun work for the hospital Monday, said that she’d represented the county for about 18 years.
“I can tell you about principal-agent. Because when the school board got sued, the county got sued. When the sheriff’s office got sued, the county got sued,” she said. Explaining that she’d represented the hospital as well in past years, she continued, “You’ve never been sued when the hospital was sued. That is a part of the principal-agent relationship.”
Members of the hospital board also spoke during the public comment period. Board member Robert Redwine, a Blount County appointee, commented, “Most of the county commission has only one main source of information about any issues at Blount Memorial Hospital, and I believe that source is the county mayor.”
“The mayor’s had more conversations with each of you than he’s had with the hospital board or the administration. The mayor’s refused to meet with our CEO after multiple attempts to set up a meeting, and that goes back to June,” he said, urging the commission to table the motions to gather further information.
Commissioners centered debate on communication between the county and the hospital, the possibility of the BMH’s sale and its financial losses.
Commissioner Tom Stinnett said that the commission bears some responsibility for the relationship. “We’re at fault,” he said, noting the commission had rejected relatively few nominations put before it.
“The University of Tennessee is losing a million dollars a month, and they’ve been doing it for years,” he continued. “The hospital business is not a good business to be in right now in the state of Tennessee.”
In response to opposition to the resolutions, Mitchell said, “Looking at what what I was looking at, on the financials, and talking with the people that do know financials and talking with the county attorney and talking with the bond counsel attorney, I realized, I’d better do something, or I’m not doing my due diligence as the mayor.”
“Y’all, you’ve turned this into some kind of a war. It’s not a war,” he added.
Commissioner Mike Akard said that he found the hospital’s finances highly alarming. He took up Stinnett’s comment on UT, saying UT is backed by the state; BMH, he continued, is backed by the residents of the county. He also speculated as to whether any members of the crowd had been paid to attend the meeting. The crowd booed, prompting commission Chairman Jared Anderson to warn the crowd that any further interruptions would lead him to clear the room.
Akard, Anderson, Commissioners Brad Bowers, Nick Bright, Mike Caylor, Misty Davis, Jessica Hannah, Jeff Jopling, Scott King, Linda Webb and David Wells voted in favor of the motion to vacate the Blount County appointments to the board of directors. Stinnett, Commissioners Ron French, Steve Mikels, Robbie Bennett, John Giles and Dyran Bledsoe voted ‘no.’
The second motion the commissioners considered, to disband the nominating the committee, failed with an 8-8 tie. A majority of the full 21-member commission is necessary to adopt a resolution. Wells and Webb voted against the resolution. Scott King did not vote on the motion.
As the commission moved to consider appointments to replace the current hospital board, the county government’s attorney, Craig Garrett, took to the lectern again. He informed commissioners that, in his opinion, any new appointments would need to be made through the existing nominating committee. Further action on appointments to the hospital could be legally problematic, he said. With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
After the meeting, Mitchell told The Daily Times, “I’ve done my due diligence. In my heart, I do think it (the vote on the second resolution) was the wrong decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.