The nameplate on a certain cat kennel at the Blount County Animal Center tells the story of whichever animal occupies it. But the new plaque beside it tells the story of two families and an unforgettable act of generosity.
Blount County Commissioner Rick Carver recently adopted the kennel through the Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation (SMACF) in honor of Alcoa Police Officer Joey Beasley and his family. Carver eight months ago received a needed kidney transplant after Beasley donated one of his to another recipient through what’s called a “paired donation.”
The gesture helped save the life of Carver, also a Blount Memorial Hospital respiratory therapist and SMACF board member. He and his family gathered with Beasley and his kin at the Animal Center, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville, on Saturday to dedicate the kennel.
Carver surprised Beasley and his family with news of the kennel adoption at Christmas.
“It was completely unexpected,” Beasley told The Daily Times. “That’s just the kind of person Rick is. We’re really proud of it.”
Carver’s kidney issues began in 1991, quickly progressing from lower back pain to a blood clot in his left renal vein. By way of medication, Carver was stable until 2015, when his renal function again started declining.
Carver in 2016 had a peritoneal catheter inserted in his abdomen to allow for eventual dialysis treatments at home, and also was put on the waiting list for a kidney. Two years later, a distant relative died in a car wreck, and Carver showed interest when the man’s family opted to donate his organs; the two, though, weren’t a match.
Before learning that, Carver asked for prayers via Facebook. When Beasley inquired and learned of Carver’s situation, he tried to donate his own kidney, but they also weren’t a match.
That didn’t stop Beasley from helping his friend, though. He agreed to be part of a paired donation through Emory Transplant Center in Atlanta: Beasley would donate a kidney to a stranger and Carver would get one from an anonymous matching donor.
A match for Carver came just in time. Before the transplant, his kidney function was at 10%, his catheter had been removed after failing and he was set for hemodialysis.
“It was emotional,” Carver said. “It was just like, ‘Is it going to happen? Is it not?’”
Emory finally called on Aug. 1, 2020, to say there was a donor.
Carver and Beasley’s surgeries took place on Aug. 26, 2020, at Emory; the two friends then roomed together at an acquaintance’s residence for about three weeks as they healed. The identities of their respective donor and recipient are not public because of privacy regulations.
“It’s amazing ... to go through that and then start recovering and getting my strength back — there were certain things that were happening to my body that I didn’t realize was because of the kidneys,” Carver said. “And then, afterwards, it’s just getting stronger and stronger.”
Beasley, his wife, Lauren, and their 22-month-old daughter, Ellie Kate, love animals, making a kennel dedication, in Carver’s view, the perfect gift to show his appreciation for Beasley’s selfless act.
“It was just a surprise,” Carver said. “Just to ask for prayer and then (to be asked) why I’m asking for prayer and then to be given this — it’s amazing how things work.”
The “adopt a kennel” program is a key SMACF fundraiser; individuals can adopt a dog or cat kennel for $500, which goes to shelter expenses for the animals in that specific kennel.
The plaque on Carver’s newly adopted kennel reads: “In honor of the Beasley family, and especially Joey Beasley, whose kidney donation helped save the life of SMACF Board Member Rick Carver.”
