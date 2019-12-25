A new Employee Assistance Program for county employees will offer 24/7 access to online and phone treatment — a feature the former provider did not offer.
Employee assistance programs offer resources to county employees who are experiencing personal hardships such as marital, mental or financial problems that could affect their work performance.
“They’re things that aren’t typically covered by a health plan,” said Cole Harris of CBIZ, the county’s independent health insurance broker.
The county currently uses CONCERN, a program offered through Blount Memorial Hospital, but beginning Jan. 1, CuraLinc Healthcare will serve as the county’s EAP provider.
In a presentation by CBIZ at last month’s county commission insurance committee meeting, the benefits and shortcomings of CONCERN were detailed.
CONCERN offered county employees unlimited face-to-face sessions. However, the program had only four available counselors, which caused delays in appointments.
“The previous provider only had a few positions that could help,” Harris said in a phone interview with The Daily Times.
This shortcoming is expected to be solved by CuraLinc, which will be available digitally 24 hours a day.
CuraLinc representatives say it will provide employees access to the program through phone and video counseling, as well as email, text and online chats; whereas, CONCERN was only available digitally in cases of emergency.
Employees will also be able to participate in five face-to-face sessions per year, in addition to financial consultations, identity theft recovery assistance, dependent care referrals, daily living and concierge referrals.
“Through this (vendor), there’s much greater access to care,” Harris said.
Switching providers will also save the county money.
CONCERN cost $4 per employee per year plus $55 per session, equaling roughly $60,000. CuraLinc will cost $1.11 per month per employee, totalling $33,300 per year.
Commissioners unanimously approved the change in provider last Thursday.
Blount County’s contract with CuraLinc states it will serve as the county’s EAP provider from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.
