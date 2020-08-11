Blount County employees might get back the annual pay raises the County Commission voted not to give them while crafting the fiscal 2021 budget.
If approved by the full Blount County Commission on Aug. 20, the funds for the raises would be effective in November and would come in part from the county’s general fund and the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant, used to help local governments with the financial strain of COVID-19.
“I just want to say that I am very, very pleased that we have been able to provide our valuable employees with a raise,” Blount County Commissioner Mike Caylor said during a Budget Committee meeting Tuesday. “I know that there could possibly come some discussion of using one-time money, but in my opinion this one-time money is being brought to us from extreme circumstances no one could have prepared for, so I highly support this.”
When developing the budget for fiscal 2021, Budget Committee members voted not to include an automatic annual 2.5% pay increase for county employees because of the bleak economic situation triggered by the pandemic.
At the Budget Committee meeting in May, Blount County Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard said employees could receive those pay increases in December if the economy returns to normal.
That time came sooner than December.
“After our budget was approved in June, we were later notified that the State Legislature (in special session) increased the amounts allotted for the local governments,” Vineyard wrote in the budget request memo.
In the special session, the funds appropriated for Blount were increased by $385,741 to reach a total of $1,904,325.
The raises will go to all county employees with the exception of Blount County Schools employees, who received a 1.1% raise in addition to a step increase for fiscal 2021 in June. Highway department employees also will not receive raises from state grant funds, as their annual raises will come from the highway department’s revenue surplus.
“I just want to say thank you to all our employees. We’ve asked them to not take a raise for a few months because we weren’t for sure about our economical situation, and as far as I know, not one person has said a thing. They understood and hung in there,” Commissioner Tom Stinnett said. “I’m excited about giving them this opportunity to try to help them out and do the things that we should be doing for our employees.”
Blount’s funds from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant also will pay for a new courthouse elevator, which would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. It also would cover repairs on the Blount County Operations Center roof. The cost of those projects is $1,518,584.
In other action, the committee voted to allow Blount County Schools to spend $938,192 on building projects, including HVAC and roof repairs, trustee commissions, engineering services for the sewer replacement at Lanier Elementary School and architect fees for the William Blount High School science lab renovations. The money comes from Fund 177, property taxes not split with the city school districts.
These resolutions will be voted on by the full Blount County Commission at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 via the meeting app Zoom.
