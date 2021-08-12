A County Farm Road closure north of Alnwick Drive will last into today, Aug. 13, city officials emailed Thursday.
The city has been in contact with Blount County School's Central Office regarding this repair work and the school bus traffic it impacts.
Residents and local traffic can use Big Springs Road for an alternate route to their homes.
Water and sewer personnel have been in contact with the Blount County Schools' Central Office about bus traffic in the afternoon.
