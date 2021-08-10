Maryville Water and Sewer will close County Farm Road north of Alnwick Drive on Thursday for a sewer main repair, the city announced in a news release.
Crews will wait until the morning school traffic is complete to shut the road — about 8:30 a.m.
The work will continue potentially into the evening.
Residents and local traffic may need to use Big Springs Road for an alternate route to their homes.
Water and sewer personnel have been in contact with the Blount County Schools' Central Office about bus traffic in the afternoon.
