The city of Alcoa took initiative to name the newly reopened bridge by McGhee Tyson airport after Sgt. Michael H. Ferschke Jr., who died during military service in 2008.
If approved by the state of Tennessee, Hunt Road bridge will memorialize the Marine who was killed in action at age 22 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Former reporting from The Daily Times states that Ferschke was the first of a crew to enter a building in Iraq on the search for enemies. He was shot seven times.
Recommendations for the memorial title were sent to the Alcoa Board of Commissioners from the Blount County Veterans Affairs Committee, the United Veterans of Blount County, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Maryville Mayor Andy White and Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott.
Although the board voted in unanimous favor of naming the bridge that crosses over Alcoa Highway in honor of Ferschke, it’s not guaranteed until the state legislature signs off on the name.
Born in Rhode Island, Ferschke moved to Blount County when he was 9 years old and graduated from Maryville High School in 2003. He joined the US Marine Corps out of high school and was set to train in South Carolina at Parris Island before he had turned 18.
In 2005, Ferschke was sent to complete more training in Okinawa, Japan, where he met the woman who would become his wife, Hotaru “Hota” Ferschke. From Japan, Ferschke was deployed to Iraq.
The two were married over the phone while Ferschke was deployed, and his wife delivered their son five months after Ferschke’s death. Former reporting overviews Hota’s struggle to be granted permanent residency in the US and raise their child in East Tennessee.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed off on an amendment to immigration law that granted Hota permanent residency in the US.
Former reporting states that during Ferschke’s last conversation with his mom, he asked her to help Hota into the country. After the fight for her residency ended, his family started raising money to build a physical memorial for Ferschke.
By 2016, a ceremony at Blount County Public Library unveiled the bronze bust of Ferschke that featured the names of four other local veterans who died, three of whom were in active duty but not killed in action.
The Blount County Courthouse lawn also features Ferschke’s name on the War Dead Memorial. Nearly a decade after his death, community members still shared condolences with Ferschke’s family, former reporting added. Years ago, Alcoa Highway also shut down on two separate occasions, while people stopped to honor Ferschke’s service.
He was a proud Marine who put his family first, according to his obituary.
