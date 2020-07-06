Blount County leaders are crafting a new statement on face coverings and soon may release information on Gov. Bill Lee’s new order that grants county mayors the ability to craft their own mask policies.
Amy Cowden, spokeswoman for Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, said in an email Monday that leaders spent time since the beginning of the holiday weekend considering a mask-wearing policy.
She said Mitchell’s office would “have something out” Tuesday or Wednesday.
Spokeswoman for Maryville city Jane Groff and Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson both said leaders were in talks with Mitchell about how to proceed. Johnson said he expected a statement “soon.” Groff said leaders were “looking at the data” to inform a decision.
On Friday, Lee announced an order that gave 89 county mayors authority to create mask requirements for their jurisdictions.
Previously, only leaders in densely populated urban areas like Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga were allowed to make these decisions.
Mitchell told The Daily Times in an email on Thursday that even though he did not have the authority to create mask-wearing restrictions, he strongly encouraged Blount Countians to wear masks in public.
Maryville, Alcoa and Blount governments do not currently require employees or anyone in government buildings to wear masks, citing a barrage of restrictive safety measures established when COVID-19 cases first came to Blount.
Now testing shows there are 90 active cases in the county as of Monday, more than double since June 30.
“Our local governments expressed a need for greater flexibility in addressing a rise in cases and that includes setting stronger expectations around masks,” Lee said in a statement that accompanied his new order. “This targeted approach ensures we protect both lives and livelihoods and safely keep our economy open in Tennessee.”
He added an encouragement for all residents to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands often.
The Daily Times reached out to Lee’s office Monday inquiring why he had not yet chosen to mandate masks statewide but did not receive a response by press time.
Knox already has issued a policy that instructs people in public spaces to wear masks, and was one of the early mask-mandate adopters; that went into effect Friday.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger instituted a similar policy Monday.
