For Blount Countians who provide services to foster children and foster families, lack of widespread awareness on how to help can be a hindrance.
Hoping to raise awareness of those needs, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell recognized the month of May as Foster Care Awareness Month in a short ceremony at the county courthouse Tuesday, May 16.
Reading out a proclamation, Mitchell noted that there are 150 foster children in the county's custody. There are 110 foster families in the county, he said.
The text of the proclamation states that he “urge(s) all citizens to join (him) in appreciation for the contributions and commitment of our foster families in Blount County, and further to work diligently to serve the needs of foster children, youth and families in our community however we can … ”
Finding foster families to take in children can be difficult, especially for older children and children with siblings. But those who provide foster care services and support foster families said placements are only one way of helping vulnerable children. Kristin Miller, a community engagement director with Tennessee Kids Belong — a nonprofit that works with foster services and families — told The Daily Times after the ceremony that though the need for more foster families is urgent, support in other areas is also necessary.
“A lot of people think, ‘if I can’t be a foster parent, I can’t be involved,’ and so they kind of shut out immediately. We really try to change that narrative,” Miller said. For example, she said she’ll ask, “Do you have a business, a faith community, and in what ways can we use these to support foster families?” Assistance with meals, transportation and laundry are among the more frequent requests for support.
Emotional and spiritual support are also in high demand, and the Tuesday ceremony indicated that service providers, nonprofit workers and local businesses are aware of the different dimensions of the issue. Miller commented that her organization tracks the number of churches in the area that are designated as foster friendly. There are a few such churches in Blount County, but Miller hopes to see that number grow.
Program Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House Cindy Chandler noted Tuesday that her organization prioritizes giving kids in foster care emotional support. It also assists caseworkers and foster families. The work requires emotional intelligence and empathy; it can be complex and difficult work, but it's extremely rewarding, she said.
Sometimes getting involved is simple. It was an easy calculation for Art of Cakes owners Erin Holloway and Angela Lemanski, both of whom attended the ceremony Tuesday. The Maryville bakery gives birthday cakes to foster children. They started about three years ago, and said they average between six and eight cakes per month. “We saw how somebody in another state was doing it, and we thought that’s something we could contribute to,” Lemanski said.
Those gestures can have a major impact, said Tracy Taplin. Taplin directs community engagement for Foothills Church, one of the foster-friendly churches in the county. "Some of those kids have never been celebrated before," she commented.
