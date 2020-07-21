Blount Mayor Ed Mitchell announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that his wife had contracted COVID-19 — this as the county saw its second-highest increase in positive cases to date with 54.
"There has been no one more diligent about following the safety recommendations than my wife, Kim," Mitchell said in a statement. "She has been the most insistent in our family to wear a mask everywhere and to stay home as much as possible, and yet has tested positive, with symptoms only of no taste and no smell."
Mitchell implored residents to wear a mask and follow safety procedures but said he would not mandate face coverings in the county because that's better left to health care experts. Blount saw positive cases rise by 54 Tuesday, the second highest jump since July 17's 72-case increase.
There are currently 284 active cases in the county and seven people have died.
"As mayor, I am not equipped and woefully inadequate to make healthcare decisions for our citizens," Mitchell said in the statement. "Taking on responsibilities that are outside of the role of the executive branch as a reaction to this pandemic sets a precedent that will have unintended consequences in the future, the full extent of which nobody knows. This is a health crisis, and it needs to be handled by health officials."
When asked about local leaders' decisions not to mandate masks, regional Tennessee Department of Health officials deferred to Gov. Bill Lee's order No. 54, which "strongly encourages Tennesseans to wear face coverings in public places."
They would not address Blount's situation specifically.
Mitchell said he didn't understand why residents are waiting on "decisions to be made for them" and asked people not to wait for a mandate to take precautions.
"Clearly this virus is spreading in ways nobody fully understands," he said. "Every decision I make in my role as mayor is made with the county’s best interest in mind, and that includes my family."
