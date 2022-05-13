Cato Clowney, best known for his documentation of the history of the Negro Baseball League, died Wednesday, May 11. Clowney was born March 24, 1935, in Mason, about 30 miles from Memphis in West Tennessee.
Clowney was preceded in death by his daughter, Ramona Lisa Brown, in 2021. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Carr Clowney, to whom he was married in 1958, sons Lamarr Clowney and Ray Clowney, both of New Jersey, three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa. The funeral service will immediately follow.
Passion for baseball
Shirley Carr Clowney said her husband’s passion for baseball was ignited when he was in high school. He later played on the West Tennessee-based Mason Tigers team in the 1950s. His extensive collection of baseball memorabilia includes photographs of Black baseball players as well as items from their playing days, such as baseball bats used by Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella. A small portion of his collection was displayed at the Blount County Historical Museum in a room dedicated to the history of the Negro Baseball League and Black baseball players.
In a Feb. 13, 2011, feature story in The Daily Times, Clowney spoke of his early interest in baseball.
“I started the end of my freshman year of high school,” Clowney said. “I played all the way through my senior year, on up to 1958. In 1954, when I graduated from high school, I went off to college and went back and forth to play with the team. In 1962, the league completely closed, and we had barnstorming. That’s when we played a lot of the teams that had no owners, no way of making money. I played a lot of games where they paid 15 cents at the gate. We played at Memphis where they might have charged a quarter, but not much more.”
His wife said Clowney met a number of Black baseball players and their families.
“We have a picture of myself and Cato with Jackie Robinson’s wife and daughter,” she said. “It was taken when we went to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in New York.” Robinson, who died in 1972, was the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball.
“A gentleman”
“Cato was a very giving, sharing person,” Shirley Carr Clowney said. “He liked sharing information and he liked sharing things with people,” including garden produce. “He had a green thumb and grew vegetables and flowers. Even after we downsized, he had the desire to grow things. People stop by to see what he’s done with the yard here. He loved what he was doing.”
Tim Walker, president of the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society, described Clowney as a very upbeat person. In spite of their differences in background, their ideas on how people should be treated and race relations were completely in tune.
“He was the type of person who really felt like we didn’t need to talk about race. As long as we talk about it, we’re going to be divided, and we just need to be together, work together, live together and love each other,” Walker said. “That’s the way he lived his life. He was always very giving. And he loved, loved baseball.
“I had a lot of respect for him,” he added. “He was a gentleman. That’s what you could say about him — he was a gentleman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.