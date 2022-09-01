Nine months into 2022, opportunities for fresh starts are in short supply, but it’s a new day for county government. Dozens of Blount County officeholders marked the beginning of a new term as they were sworn into their positions Thursday morning, Sept. 1., in a meeting room on the fourth floor of the county courthouse.
“Today is a historic day in Tennessee,” State Representative Jerome Moon told a crowd of over a hundred, in remarks that opened the ceremony. Throughout the state, he said, new local governments are taking shape as officials assume their roles, representing the culmination of a process set in motion by the Aug. 4 elections.
For Blount County residents, the next four years of local government will be determined — notwithstanding early retirements, resignations and deaths — by ballots cast during that election. Many, though not all, county elected officials occupy their offices on a four-year basis.
All officeholders were asked if they would “solemnly swear that (they) will support the constitution of the United States of America and the constitution of the state of Tennessee,” and all replied that they would do so.
The majority of those who took part in the swearing-in ceremony were incumbents returned to previously held offices. Some, such as Earl McMahan and Jessica Hannah, both county commissioners, and board of education members Erica Moore, Brian King and Joe Lindsey, are new to their positions.
Almost all county elected officials took their oaths during the Thursday ceremony. Exceptions included District Public Defender Mack Garner, Todd Orr, the county’s property assessor and Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington, sworn in a day earlier at the Blount County Recovery Court. Harrington administered the first oaths of office taken that morning to Judge David Duggan, also of the Blount County Circuit Court, and Judge William Brewer of the Blount County General Sessions Court. Harrington also swore in Ryan Desmond, the county’s new district attorney.
Brewer administered the oath of office to Judges Michael Gallegos, Kenlyn Foster and Robert Headrick, as well as to Tom Hatcher, the county’s circuit court clerk, Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick, County Clerk Gaye Hasty, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
Phyllis Crisp, county register of deeds, was sworn in by Judge Headrick.
Lastly, Duggan administered the oath of office to 20 of 21 county commissioners, concluding the ceremony.
New officers
Six commissioners — Jessica Hannah, David Wells, Dyran Bledsoe, Earl McMahan, John Giles and Misty Davis — are new to their roles. An hour after the oath of office ceremony, they got a sense of the job before them in a short board meeting, during which commissioners elected officers to positions on the legislative body.
Acting as chair of the board, Gaye Hasty took Commissioner Scott King’s oath of office before opening the floor for nominations to officer positions.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan nominated Commissioner Jared Anderson for chairman of the board. King nominated Commissioner Ron French, who served as the board’s chairman in the previous term. An 11-8 roll call vote left Anderson with the chairmanship.
Three commissioners — Tom Stinnett, Ron French and Mike Akard — received nominations for the position of chairman pro-tempore. French took the spot following a 7-6-6 initial vote and a subsequent roll call vote.
Anderson and French were both nominated for the position of parliamentarian, but said they preferred to keep the three offices occupied by three separate people.
“We have always treated these, in my understanding, as separate offices,” he said. He continued, explaining that “there’s technically no rule that parliamentarian is a separate office. It’s just our custom and our practice that it is a separate office.”
Yet, both Anderson and French ultimately withdrew from consideration out of reluctance to occupy two offices at once.
Wells also withdrew from consideration after being nominated by Commissioner Nick Bright, citing his recent election to the commission.
Akard, Stinnett and Commissioner Steve Mikels were nominated as well. Akard took the office with 16 votes in his favor.
