The property once home to the Blount County Agriculture Extension building soon will become a parking lot — after county commissioners recently voted to declare the land surplus, sell it and require the buyer to construct a parking area in the building’s place.
Adjacent to the Blount County Courthouse, the property sits at 221 Court St. in Maryville.
Blount Partnership President/CEO Bryan Daniels said the developer who purchased the former J&K Grocery Store on the corner of Court Street and Church Avenue has expressed interest in buying the property, which sits on the same block.
“There is a developer that is interested in having additional parking to make the redevelopment occur,” Daniels said. “They need additional parking because the J&K building has no parking at all.”
Realty Executives’ Jackie Mills, who sold the J&K building, told The Daily Times she was unable to say what would become of the former grocery store due to a confidentiality agreement with the developer. She also would not speak to the potential purchase of 221 Court St.
Part of the decision to sell the 221 Court St. property came after the county estimated the cost of updating the building.
“The site is a management challenge for the County due to the age of the building and potentially hazardous or controlled materials,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a memo to county commissioners.
Asbestos removal at the building would cost an estimated $55,000, alone, the Blount County Maintenance Department estimated. Total cost to update the building would be $675,906.
Mitchell also wrote that the sale of the property would allow the county to “realize an increase in property tax revenue.”
Even with Mitchell’s favorable recommendation, discussion on the sale of the property lasted for more than an hour at the Board of Commissioners meeting Dec. 17.
Commissioners originally were supposed to vote on the declaration of the property as surplus and the approval of its sale at November’s meeting; however, the commission voted to postpone the vote by a month to allow for more consideration.
During December’s meeting, commissioners revised the original resolution several times and eventually crafted a document that stated the property could be sold for the sole purpose of putting in a public parking lot with no fewer than 25 spaces and that Blount County had the right of refusal — meaning the county has the first right to buy back the property in the future at a price based on third-party market appraisal.
Commissioner Jared Anderson submitted the first amendment: to include restrictive covenants stating that whoever purchased the Court Street property would be required to demolish the existing building and build a public parking lot accessible for free during Blount County government’s operating hours.
Many commissioners opposed adding the restrictive covenants to the resolution.
“These restrictions are basically tailor-made for one buyer, and I just question the fairness in that,” Commissioner Nick Bright said. “If we were truly going to give it a competitive bid, there would be no restrictions on it at all.”
In another amendment, Commissioner Mike Akard proposed the resolution include that the parking lot have at least 25 parking spots.
Commissioner Steve Mikels further amended the resolution to include that the county has “first right of refusal to buy the property back should it be put on the market to sell, and the purchase price shall be based on a third-party market appraisal.”
With amendments rolling, Commissioner Brad Bowers proposed that the matter be referred to a committee.
“We’ve talked about this a lot tonight. We’ve postponed it from last month,” he said.
“All things considered, Mr. Chairman, I would like to move that we refer this matter to a committee and that this committee will vote next month to take action on a possible lease, which I think is in the best interest of the county, or a sale of this property.”
Commissioner Dodd Crowe agreed with Bowers, saying the commission should return to vote on the matter “when we’ve got all our ducks in a row.”
Bower’s proposal failed 12-8, and commissioners approved the sale of the land with a 14-6 vote. It now will go to bid at a public auction.
