Want to purchase liquor in any Blount County restaurant? Soon you will.
Blount Countians on Tuesday voted to allow the sale of on-premises alcoholic beverages in all county restaurants — the referendum passed with 31,112 “for” votes and 13,133 “against” votes.
Before Tuesday’s vote, only establishments in the Maryville, Alcoa and Townsend city limits could sell liquor drinks. Now, restaurants in locales including Friendsville, Louisville, Walland, Seymour and Greenback are allowed on-premises consumption of liquor; they could previously only serve beer and wine with appropriate permits.
Now it’s up to each governing body to determine when and how the referendum takes effect in their respective localities.
A 17-2 vote by the Blount County Commission pushed the liquor question onto the Nov. 3 ballot.
With the approval, liquor drinks will be taxed at 15%, with half going to the state and half to be distributed to both the general county and Blount County Schools funds.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell praised the decision in a post-vote interview with The Daily Times, citing the multiple reasons he thinks it will be a positive for the county.
“Maryville and Alcoa already have that ability to do it,” Mitchell said. “You can go right across the river into Knox County and go to a restaurant and have it. By not having this, it has restricted larger-chain restaurants from coming in to the county and not necessarily having to go into the cities because the county did not have it.
“I think it opens up a real opportunity for us in Blount County to have some really nice restaurants outside the city of Maryville and outside the city of Alcoa.”
Mitchell is enthused as well about the revenue gains the decision could bring to restaurants and taxpayers. Over the next four to six years, Mitchell said, the decision could provide millions of dollars in Blount County tax revenues and help stave off tax hikes.
“Whether you drink or you don’t drink, that’s not what it’s about,” Mitchell said. “But the larger restaurants will not come to an area if it doesn’t have the liquor by the drink.
“And I think this opens it up to where we can have some real opportunities in Blount County.”
