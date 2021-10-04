Gas prices in the state continue to remain steady over the past week with only a slight change, AAA said in a press release Monday.
The average gas price in Tennessee was $2.90 a gallon, 1 cent higher than last week, 1 cent higher than one month ago and 96 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average increased by 2 cents over the past week to $3.20 a gallon.
While statewide prices remained steady, Blount County’s average price increased 17 cents to $2.97 as of Monday. The Knoxville metro area had an average price of $2.93, a 6 cent increase over last week.
Concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic are creating uncertainty and keeping prices elevated, AAA warns.
“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated, but there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.