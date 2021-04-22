Most of Tennessee's 95 counties reported an increase in unemployment during March, according to a release from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Five counties reported lower rates, four counties reported no change in rates and 86 counties reporter higher rates for the month. Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3%. Lake County had the highest at 8.9%.
The unemployment rate for Blount County was 4.7% for the month of March, 0.4% higher than February and 0.7% higher than March 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate for April 2021 will be announced on May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.