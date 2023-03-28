Local venues are finding audience attendance for their concerts and performances are not only at healthy levels, but in most cases, equalling or exceeding the numbers achieved last year.
The Daily Times reached out to a number of East Tennessee promoters and asked them to share their figures from 2022 and also provide estimates of the figures they anticipated for 2023. These are the responses we received:
While Dollywood doesn’t disclose exact attendance numbers, spokesperson Ellen Liston said that the park averages approximately 3 million visitors per year and that they anticipate around 3 million visitors will visit again in 2023.
Logan Hull, Director of Operations for the Great Smokey Mountain Heritage Center in Townsend, a prime regional attraction that draws both locals and tourists, said that the center hosted approximately 5,000 people for their music series that runs from mid May through the first of September. “This year we are estimating 6,000 people will attend,” Hull said, crediting GSMHC Executive Director Brent Lambert’s efforts for the center’s increase in audience.
Cheri Compton, Director of Marketing for the Clayton Center for the Arts said this year’s attendance levels have already exceeded last year’s. She said that during the 2021-2022 season, audience numbers totaled 3,127 people. “For this season, 2022-2023, we currently stand at 3,576,” she said.
The Smoky Mountain Blues Society saw a healthy rise in membership, nearly tripling last year’s figures. According to numbers provided by the SMBS board of directors, the number of total active members overall stood at 91. So far this year, the number of total active memberships has reached 257. The group said it averages between 70 and 120 people per show, depending on the venue, the weather and the artists involved.
Alcoa’s “Songs By the Brook” series has also seen a steady increase in its audience as well. In 2022, the attendance for the three concerts in the series, traditionally held in August and September each year, averaged 269 people per event, up from an average of 258 people in 2021. Phil Eakins, who oversees the series on behalf of the Parks and Recreation Department said that this year, the department expects attendance per concert will be around 290 people based on the musical lineup that’s on tap for 2023.
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro in Townsend will host two concerts in its lawn amphitheater setting this year — the Sam Bush Band in late April and The Travelin’ McCourys in July. A celebration of Appalachian cuisine and culture will be held in August.
“We average 350 attendees per show, but max out at 550 if we really want to,” Houston Oldham of parent company Oldham Entertainment said. “We will exceed those numbers this year, but our sweet spot is that 350-400 number. It gives the lawn a great vibe. That’s considered a sellout for us.”
The Station in Louisville has a limited capacity and manages to sell out its shows consistently due to a dedicated mailing list.
“Even though we only have a spring and fall concert series, and limit seating to about 74 per show, cumulatively last season we had around 2,000 attend shows,” said Billy Hubbard, the individual who books the concerts and oversees the productions. “We've had people fly in from as far away as Canada, Colorado and California just to experience a show due to our reputation of being one of the best sounding venues this side of the Mississippi and the level of talent we bring in, many of whom are Grammy Award winners. At The Station every ticket is a backstage pass, so attendees can meet and greet, interact, take selfies, and get to know the artists. Many are now referring to The Station as the ‘Bluebird Cafe’ of East Tennessee. Over the years we've become a music venue destination for travelers.”
Hubbard said that The Station also does a healthy business by renting out the venue for private events. The email for inquiries is TheStationTN@gmail.com.
So too, the smaller local venues appear to be doing a healthy business and filling up to their legal level. Christina O’Rourke, owner of Brackins Blues Club in Downtown Maryville, said that her club’s capacity is 88 people. “We basically hit that every Friday and Saturday when we have bands,” she said.
It seems that regardless of the venue, when it comes to live music, business is booming.
