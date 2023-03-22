Blount County Commissioners voted to nominate Amber Krupacs to a contested seat on the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors Tuesday, March 21.
The vote came in a meeting dominated by ongoing controversy between the county government and the nonprofit organization that runs Blount Memorial Hospital, BMH Inc.
In a November 2022 called meeting, commissioners voted to remove all of the directors the county appoints to the hospital board. Among the reasons they cited for doing so are concerns over transparency, finances and leadership.
Of those directors, one — Scott Powell — has since resigned. The term of another director —Robert Redwine — expired and a third —Denny Mayes — was made president of the hospital board in December. Though the county appoints four directors to the hospital board, one of those seats was vacant during the county’s November vote. It has since been filled by Susanne Davis.
If Krupacs, former chief financial officer of Clayton Homes, is seated, she would replace Denny Mayes on the board. However, lawyer for BMH Inc. LaJuana Atkins said during the meeting that commissioners had no authority to remove board members.
As such, she continued, “Now, there is no vacancy for you to appoint (a new director), that a term has not expired, the nominating committee has not failed because there is no vacancy, so anything you do today would be invalid and there would be no place for this appointee,” she said.
Both the nominations process for the hospital board and the BMH charter that governs that process have come under scrutiny from the commission. Commissioners first opted to change the process and permit direct nominations to the hospital board in December.
Other entities — including the cities of Maryville and Alcoa — would need to pass a charter amendment before that vote would have any force, county attorney Craig Garrett said last year. Hospital representatives have previously written to The Daily Times that charter amendments must originate from the hospital board.
Last month, Garrett sent a memo to commissioners stating that the hospital nominating committee, which is chaired by Mayes, had violated open meetings law by failing to publicize meetings and produce meeting minutes. The memo reads that those omissions make nominations made by the committee legally null and leave the commission able to determine its own nominees for appointment to the Blount Memorial board.
Hospital leadership disputed Garrett’s claim and responded in a February BMH board meeting that the nominations process has been conducted appropriately.
The hospital board also declined to seat Christi Sayles and Chris Flynn after commissioners voted Feb. 16 to appoint them to fill Powell and Redwine’s seats, respectively.
Redwine continues serving on the hospital board in lieu of a replacement.
During the Tuesday meeting, commissioners also voted to add a commission rule requiring that certain nominations put in front of the county are certified to have “complied with all requirements imposed on governing bodies in the Tennessee Open Meetings Act ... “
The rule is written to apply expressly to BMH board nominations, though its application isn’t limited to the hospital.
Atkins also said during public comment that the dispute over the hospital board’s composition should have a judicial, rather than a political resolution. The comment was a reference to litigation between the county and BMH Inc.
Both parties have active claims against one another — Blount Memorial representatives sued the county late last year, and the county responded with a counter suit in February.
Commenting that he felt “she (Krupacs) would do a great job, if there was an open seat,” Commissioner Tom Stinnett said that he was against the appointment. “I don’t believe that this is the correct way to do this. I believe that Mr. Mayes is still on that board, and I don’t think we have the authority to take him off and I will be voting ‘no’ on this,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Akard, who nominated Krupacs, responded, “We, being the body that appoints those four members to their board, have the authority to remove them or replace them at will. That’s kind of the definition of appointing.”
“I believe it’s in our best interest to go ahead and fill this. It shows the ongoing defiance of the (BMH Inc.) leadership in refusing to recognize the people that we’ve appointed,” he continued. “The longer they remain defiant, it appears as if they’re driving nails in their own coffin.”
A vote in favor of appointing Krupacs was split 11-6-1. Stinnett, along with Commissioners Dyran Bledsoe, Ron French, John Giles, Steve Mikels and Dawn Reagan voted against her appointment. Commissioner Rick Carver abstained, while Jessica Hannah, Jeff Jopling and Robbie Bennett were absent.
Discussion during the meeting also touched on other subjects of disagreement.
Before commissioners approved a proposal allowing the Blount County mayor’s office to negotiate with the University of Tennessee Medical Center and BMH’s board over hospital management, discussion also covered hospital finances.
Stinnett pointed to the hospital’s provision of indigent care as a factor in its recent financial problems. He noted that UTMC’s losses were also significant.
“I’m not for sure — besides (the county’s) bond rating — what we’re doing here and that we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “If you want to really kill the hospital, you cut off the money flow, you attack them in the media and you destabilize the staff. Guys, we’ve done all of that.”
Hospital CEO Harold Naramore commented that “no matter who manages the hospital, there’s gonna be one significant issue that we have been blocked on in trying to execute our strategic plan, which is obtaining much needed cash.” His comments referenced the disputed ownership of an Alcoa health care facility. The BMH board approved the sale of most of the property for $22.2 million in October. The county contends that the government, not BMH Inc., owns it. A prospective buyer recently withdrew from the sale agreement.
Akard replied to those who opposed authorizing the talks that “this hospital’s been losing money long before any of us ever heard of COVID-19; it’s absolutely not a COVID-19 problem. It’s a mismanagement problem that we — anybody — that has rubber stamped a ‘yes’ vote on an approval previously has failed to do our due diligence …”
Commissioner Ron French raised purchasing authority as a potential problem, saying that a proposed agreement with UTMC would violate state law requiring competitive bids for certain services. In response, Commission Chairman Jared Anderson said that an amendment of the private act that created the hospital would address that concern.
The commission voted to approve the private act amendment in February. It must also secure approval from the Tennessee General Assembly and from the commission on a second reading. It reads in part, “the County shall select each such (hospital) manager based upon recognized competence and not upon competitive bids.”
