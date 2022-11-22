Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell requested the immediate resignation of all currently serving Blount Memorial Hospital board members in a letter dated Monday, Nov. 21. The letter, addressed to the hospital board, describes Mitchell’s “grave concerns’’ about hospital operations. Mitchell further asked both that BMH change the way it nominates future board members and for its cooperation with an external firm to create a long-range financial plan for the hospital.
If those requests go unmet, the county may end its relationship with Blount Memorial Hospital, Incorporated, the nonprofit corporation established seven decades ago to run hospital operations. In its place, the county would designate a different non-profit to carry out operations and maintenance.
Mitchell has also called a Tuesday, Nov. 29, meeting of the Blount County Commission. During the meeting, commissioners will consider whether to restructure the hospital board; adopt a charter amendment to remove the hospital board’s nominating committee, which controls its appointments; and approve the nominations of new county representatives for the board.
‘The relationship’
Mitchell told The Daily Times that, at its core, his letter stems from a place of serious concern for the hospital. “This is not a war,” he said. He said that he aims to put the hospital back on solid financial footing and ensure that it is operating within the law, and to the best benefit of county residents. ”Nothing that I’m doing here is with malice or any other intent than to save that hospital,” he said.
“I love that hospital. That hospital has been a part of my life, all of my life,” he continued.
As for the ties that formally bind the two entities, per Section 1 of a 1945 private act of the Tennessee legislature, Blount County was then “empowered to build, purchase, own and/or operate and maintain a nonprofit general hospital.” Also in that section, the act reads that the county may “own such hospital and turn over the maintenance and operation thereof” to a nonprofit corporation.
A Jan. 25, 2019 letter from William C. Argabrite, an attorney retained by BMH, acknowledged that there was not a formal lease agreement between the county and the hospital. It characterizes the relationship as one of a principal — the county — with its agent — Blount Memorial Inc.
The principal-agent relationship is referenced in Mitchell’s letter, which adds that “every asset” of the hospital’s represents an asset of the county’s.
‘Accustomed to being accustomed’
The hospital board currently consists of nine members; one seat on the board, reserved for an Alcoa representative, has been vacant for much of this year. Blount County receives four seats on the board. Mitchell is asking that three of its representatives — board Chairman Robert Redwine, Denny Mayes and Scott Powell — resign now. The term of a fourth county representative, Clarence Williams, is expiring. Mitchell’s letter states that he will not be reappointed for another term.
Further, text of a resolution to be considered Tuesday reads that the hospital board “appears to operate with autonomy and resents any supervisions.” The board’s nominating process is also set for consideration, with the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, the county and Maryville College to be permitted to put forward nominations directly, rather than given approval over nominees selected by a nominating committee. Mary Beth West, Susanne Davis, Allan Romans and Christi Sayles are the county’s suggested board nominees.
Mitchell contends that when the hospital board approved execution of a $22 million purchasing and sale agreement for BMH’s Springbrook facility, it went outside the scope of its authority and contravened Tennessee state law. The proposed sale was detailed in an Oct. 30 report in The Daily Times.
The sale also underlined for Mitchell the depth of BMH’s financial troubles. The letter refers to the decision to sell as an indication of “very serious financial constraints.” Beyond the hospital’s admitted financial difficulties, the letter alleges that the agreement the hospital pursued in Springbrook is evidence of “unwise financial planning.”
Blount County Finance Director Brian Baldwin said that the hospital had lost over $55 million in the last seven years.
“That makes you scratch your head and wonder a little bit, ‘what’s going on to have continual losses year after year?’ and then really punctuated with this last year,” he said.
The letter takes in the state of the hospital’s finances more generally, and finds them wanting. Hospital officials have acknowledged losses of about $40 million for the previous fiscal year. The letter reads that the hospital defaulted under county revenue bonds covenants; following default, the hospital failed to notify the county and instead sought a waiver from the county’s lender.
The lack of communication, Mitchell told The Daily Times, was baffling.
“They are an entity of this government. They are an entity of Blount County government. But yet, even though we’ve been in contact with them. The commission went over there two weeks ago and had dinner with them and talked to them. I was not a part of that. They never mentioned the fact that they were thinking about selling the fitness center to them (the commissioners),” he said. With tenures on the board stretching back to the 1980’s, he said, “I think they’ve grown accustomed to being accustomed.”
‘Nobody gave us anything’
The hospital board met one day after the mayor’s letter was sent; discussion of the letter arose in the last minutes of the meeting.
CEO Harold Naramore stressed that the hospital received no public funds, and commented that the letter was inaccurate. “Everything we do here comes from the money we earn. That’s why we survive. Everything we’ve bought came from money we earned. Nobody gave us anything in terms of local government,” he said. He added that he attempted to communicate with Mitchell on four occasions since taking the CEO position over the summer, but was rebuffed.
He continued, referencing the hospital’s provision of indigent care over the past five years, “I find it particularly galling that not only is the implication made that we take public money, there’s no real acknowledgement of the care we give and do so with enthusiasm for our county. We’re not angry about this; we embrace that. People need care. We want to give them care. We’re happy to do it.”
Following the meeting, Redwine declined a request for immediate comment on the letter, saying “I’d rather not do that until we’ve had a chance to talk among ourselves.”
In response to a request for an accounting of inaccuracies in Mitchell’s letter, BMH’s Director of Public Relations Jennie Bounds wrote in an email to The Daily Times that “it is the hospital’s stance is that the letter is full of factual inaccuracies, and it poses an unnecessary and unwelcome burden to Blount Memorial’s efforts to continue to provide high-quality care and long-term financial stability.”
Tuesday afternoon, Naramore responded to Mitchell’s letter with one of his own, where he acknowledged financial strain at BMH, discussed attempts to meet with Mitchell and further argued that the county has misrepresented the situation at BMH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.