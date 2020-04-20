A husband and wife were arrested late Sunday after the man allegedly pointed at the woman one of 26 weapons confiscated during the incident.
Jeremy Robert Thomas, 40, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, and Leah West Thomas, 40, Willocks Avenue, Maryville, were arrested between 9 p.m and 9:30 p.m. April 19. The man was charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and the woman with domestic assault.
According to the report, Jeremy Thomas is a Blackberry Farms employee and Leah Thomas is a first grade teacher.
In a Maryville Police incident report, both suspects’ address was listed as a residence on Westwood Drive, Maryville, where the assaults allegedly took place. The booking report listed the two other addresses.
When officers arrived at the home around 8 p.m., they talked to Jeremy Thomas near his backyard pool shed.
He told them he and Leah Thomas had been in an argument and that she threw two plates at his face. According to the report, Leah said she had thrown at least one plate. Officers said they found “superficial red marks” on the man’s face.
Leah Thomas then said after she threw the plate, her husband picked up a handgun lying next to him on the kitchen counter. She said he pointed the weapon at her and told her that “if she hit him again that he would shoot her.”
She said she then threw a spoon at the man, which also struck him in the face.
Jeremy Thomas admitted he had pointed the gun at his wife then placed it in his pool shed, where officers found it.
Officers reported the husband and wife smelled of alcohol and that both admitted to drinking that evening.
A relative picked up two children from the home before the couple were taken to the Blount County jail. They are being held there — Jeremy Thomas on $4,000 bond and Leah Thomas on a $2,000 bond, both pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 23.
The report said numerous other firearms were recovered from the home and entered into the Maryville Police Department’s evidence lockers.
Weapons included handguns, more than 10 shotguns, at least one rifle and a sword. Together, they were valued at nearly $3,000.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp explained in a phone interview Monday that the department takes domestic violence situations extremely seriously.
“When there’s a confrontation like that, even if there’s not a gun that’s exposed, but there’s one in the house, it depends on how hostile that situation seems,” he said. “We may err on the side of caution, confiscate that weapon or weapons, as it was in this case.”
Crisp said that after a determination about charges is made in court, it will be left up to his discretion whether or not to give the guns back.
He added people who get weapons confiscated do not have to go through a “litany of documents” but only have to sign something acknowledging the firearms have been returned.
Crisp said he expected all the weapons would be returned to Thomas, who was shown in the report to be their licensed owner.
According to Tennessee state law, if the court decides weapons cannot be returned to someone, they either can be used by the police department that confiscated them, sold, traded or donated to a museum, among other things — all at the discretion of a judge.
