The Maryville affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free eight-week course entitled Family-to-Family.
The course will be held for eight consecutive from 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 17 through April 6, at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville.
Using readings, discussions, videos and slides, the program teaches family members of adults with a mental health diagnosis problem management, communication, and crisis planning and provides coping skills for dealing with the cycles of various mental illnesses.
The program is free but pre-registration is required. To register, call Trish Lockard at 865-556-6635 or email her at nami.maryville@gmail.com.
