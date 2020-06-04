The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals announced Thursday it will livestream oral arguments on its YouTube page June 9 for the first time in history.
“The Court of Criminal Appeals is excited to invite the public and media into the courtroom via livestream and audio,” Presiding Judge John Everett Williams said in a statement. "The Court of Criminal Appeals is the final opportunity to be heard in the vast majority of criminal cases in Tennessee."
The court will hear four cases out of Davidson, Rutherford, Putnam and Williamson counties on Tuesday at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time.
Reviewed cases will determine:
• Whether a trial court had the authority to commute a death sentence to life imprisonment.
• A judge’s authority to deny judicial diversion and require sex offender registration in a statutory rape case.
• The sufficiency of evidence and admission of the defendant’s statements into the record in a second-degree murder case.
• The denial of judicial diversion for a drug charge when the defendant has no previous felony or Class A misdemeanors, but a long list of prior arrests and charges.
Judges Thomas T. Woodall, Robert L. Holloway Jr. and Timothy L. Easter will hear the cases, which will be livestreamed at the TNCourts YouTube page.
