Four Maryville College community ensembles — the Maryville College Community Chorus, the MC3 Band, the Orchestra at Maryville College, and the Scottie Singers — will remain on hiatus for the spring 2021 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Highlander Chorale, a community ensemble for high school-age students, will meet exclusively online, because it counts as fine arts credit for home-schooled high school students. The chorale also is an approved ensemble for auditions for the East Tennessee Vocal Association’s annual All-East Chorus and All-State Chorus events.
