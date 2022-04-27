In line with the past several months of financial statements from Blount Memorial Hospital, the COVID-19 pandemic is nearly out the door. Not to say cases won’t rise again, but during the month of March, COVID-19 patients decreased from 33 to one.
However, financial challenges will post-date high case numbers, hospital officials say. Inflation is raising the operating cost of BMH, but hospital prices are locked in nationwide.
Expenses and loss of revenues associated with the pandemic have been steadily returning to budget projections for the past several months. Chief Financial Advisor Jonathan Smith said the hospital didn’t spend any money on Remdesivir, an expensive drug used specifically to treat COVID-19, during March.
Smith overviewed finances during the monthly BMH Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.
Hospital length of stay dropped to an average number of less than five days, and outpatient surgeries that generate revenue increased.
As previously discussed by Smith, costs to outsource staff due to shortages will remain high because most contracts are signed to provide work for a year or more.
“Contract salaries were above budget by $1.1 million for the month,” Smith said. “That to me is the most amazing ... one of the most amazing numbers that I’ve seen.”
Financial challenges faced by BMH are cause for concern nationwide.
An article published by the American Hospital Association on Monday states that expenses for contracted nurses rose from a national median of 4.7% for hospitals in 2019 to a median of 38.6% in January.
Smith said contract salary expenses for BMH in March were the highest in a single recorded month.
The AHA article also stated labor expenses — costs associated with employed staff — per patient increased nearly 20% from 2019 to the end of 2021. Since labor expenses generally account for more than 50% of hospitals’ total expenses, the article stated that even a slight increase in labor costs can significantly impact hospitals’ budgets.
Drug expenses increased nationwide, as did supplies. The article also noted that the consumer price index, which takes an average of the market value of all consumer goods and services, hit 40-year highs in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“This report shows that we are not out of the woods yet,” AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in the article. Pollack called for congress to provide additional support to hospitals, such as reversing Medicare cuts and granting flexibility on Medicare repayments.
BMH Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann referenced the AHA article during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“We’ve talked about before, costs are going up, and if you’re a restaurant or a grocery store or somewhere else, you’re just raising your prices to pass those costs along to the customer,” Heinemann said.
Hospitals are unique, he added, because prices are fixed through contracts with commercial or federal insurance providers, therefore the hospital can’t — on its own — raise prices when the cost of labor, supplies or drugs increase.
“We’re getting locked in,” Heinemann said. “I think there’s a lot of concern about the entire health care system coming out of COVID,” and he added that advocacy groups and law makers in Washington may start conversations about how Medicare and Medicaid could level out increased costs.
Next year, he said Medicare and Medicaid payments are projected to increase by 2.9%, “which doesn’t even touch it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.