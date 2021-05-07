Maryville City Schools reported just four COVID-19 cases May 3-6 — three students at the junior high and one at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
That follows a period of 29 cases April 21-29, including 18 at the junior high.
Alcoa City Schools had just one case at the high school and one at the middle school this week, according to Director Becky Stone.
Blount County Schools reported six new student COVID-19 cases this week, two at Fairview Elementary and one each at Heritage High, Heritage Middle, Prospect Elementary and Union Grove Middle schools. Heritage High School had two staff cases.
During a Maryville City Council budget retreat Friday morning, May 7, MCS Director Mike Winstead was asked how many staff members had received COVID-19 vaccines and replied "70% is our best guess," noting that is higher than the general population.
The last Maryville staff member reported with COVID-19 was at the junior high on April 21.
Winstead told the council that one teacher had to quarantine after close contact with a student who had COVID-19 because he had not been vaccinated. The teacher said, "I'll take care of that before the fall," according to Winstead.
Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows 27 cases of COVID-19 among Blount County children ages 5-18 from April 30 through May 7.
