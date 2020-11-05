Health officials strongly encourage getting a flu shot while COVID-19 continues to puncture the health of communities — a recommendation Blount Countians apparently are following.
Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said at a recent BMH board of directors meeting that the hospital system had administered 30% more flu shots than in 2019.
That’s more than 19,000 flu vaccinations in the first six weeks of the annual flu shot clinic, Naramore said.
“It’s more important than ever that we work together to have as light of a flu season as possible,” he said. “It is encouraging, too, that some of our patients have shared that this is the first year they’ve ever chosen to take a flu shot out of concern for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses we tend to see more commonly during the winter months.”
Blount Memorial’s flu shot clinic is at East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St. in Alcoa, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Shots also can be administered at ETMG ’s CareToday Clinic, also at 266 Joule St., from 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
No appointments are necessary to receive an ETMG flu shot, and most insurances are accepted. Patients already seeing their primary care physicians can request their shots as part of their scheduled appointments.
“We strongly encourage our community to get a flu shot this year, whether it’s from our practice or from another provider or location in our area — it doesn’t matter where you get it,” Naramore said. “We just encourage you to get it.”
Flu shots are available by appointment at the Blount County Health Department, 301 McGhee St. in Maryville. To schedule an appointment, call 865-983-4582.
BCHD Director Robert Schmidt said by phone that there hasn’t been a huge increase in people going to the health department for the flu shot — something that could be chalked up to the limited amount of people allowed in the building due to COVID-19.
The health department also will host its annual free flu shot clinic on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed people to get flu shots, it’s also presented new difficulties in terms of how accessible those vaccines may be.
Anticipating an increase in demand, Blount Discount Pharmacy, 129 Gill St. in Alcoa and 131 Montgomery Lane in Maryville, ordered 25% more flu vaccines than previous years, pharmacist Hamilton Borden said in a phone interview.
And people have shown up to get those shots.
Blount Discount’s flu clinic, which consists of pharmacists going into workplaces and administering the vaccines to employees, has given 38% more flu shots than it did in 2019, Borden said.
Additionally, he said, the pharmacy has run out of the high-dose flu vaccines for people aged 65 and up.
That is but one of several hiccups Blount Discount has encountered this flu season: The most severe is a delay in receiving the flu vaccines.
The pharmacy receives its ordered flu shots in waves: 25% at the beginning of September, 50% by Oct. 1 and the remaining 25% by the start of November, but those shipments were delayed. The October batch arrived 12 days into the month and was half of what was ordered. The rest of the ordered vaccines came about a week later, Borden said.
“We ended up having a waiting list,” he said. “We’d say, ‘Hey, we don’t know when it’s going to come in, but we’ll call you when it does come in.’”
Borden said the pharmacy has ended up giving fewer flu shots than anticipated because of the delays, which the flu manufacturer, Sanofi Pastuer, credited in part to COVID-19.
“Can’t give them if you ain’t got them,” he said.
Overall, Borden said the pandemic has affected flu shots tremendously.
“(COVID-19) makes it a perfect storm for an increased demand but the potential for a decrease in supply line and logistics,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.