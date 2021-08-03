A small COVID-19 outbreak in some Blount County Justice Center offices closed Blount County Circuit Court General Sessions Criminal and Civil walk-up services Tuesday morning.
Circuit Court Clerk representatives still can be reached by phone and email and there are drop-off boxes at the Justice Center but Blount County Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher said by phone Tuesday the physical offices are closed because five people contracted the virus.
Now several Circuit Court Clerk’s office employees are quarantining.
Some of those infected were vaccinated, some not, Hatcher said, adding that 75% of his staff have been vaccinated.
Hatcher said there is no definitive timeline about when the walk-up desks will open, but said they likely will be closed at least through the end of the week.
A mask policy is in place at the offices and Hatcher said staff are disinfecting regularly. Hatcher’s also implemented social distancing policies for at least 14 days.
He said he hopes for the speedy recovery for the affected employees but also hopes this encourages employees who don’t yet have the vaccine to get it.
Justice Center offices don’t mandate vaccines for employees.
General Sessions civil and criminal cases are not affected by the closure, Hatcher said. Courts continue to operate normally, though state Supreme Court rules still require cases to be heard electronically when possible.
Those who want to reach Circuit Court offices can call 865-273-5400 and press “3” for General Sessions Court criminal and traffic court and “4” for civil cases.
They also can email the Circuit Court Clerk’s office at blountccc@blounttn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.