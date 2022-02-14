By continuing efforts to meet the demand of COVID-19, Blount Memorial Hospital has contributed millions of dollars to increased operating costs.
According to BMH’s revenues and expenses statement for December, the hospital has an operating income deficit of -$13.6 million for the 2022 fiscal year that began July 1, 2021, and expenses have exceeded revenues by $8.3 million fiscal year to date.
Chief financial officer for BMH, Jonathan Smith, said three areas in particular are driving expenses up and operating income down: salaries and wages, contract salaries and patient supplies.
These increases are directly related to the “continuation of the pandemic,” Smith added.
“The healthcare industry is experiencing significant staffing shortages, and it is costing hospitals and health systems more to staff facilities,” Smith said in an email on Friday. “We are not unique to this, as it is happening all across the country.”
In order to supplement the shortages, employees are working overtime, and the hospital is contracting workers to fill in any gaps.
For the month of December, salaries and wages were nearly 10% higher than the previous December and 4% higher than the budget, costing the hospital a total of $15 million.
Contract salaries were 520% more costly in December 2021 than December 2020 and 466% higher than what was budgeted for fiscal year 2022 — an expenditure of $838,000.
Smith said nursing is one area where this is happening, but it’s not the only one. The food and nutrition department and the environmental services and sitters department, among others, are also compensating shortages with overtime and contracting.
The third trigger driving up expenses is patient supplies, which was 14% higher than December 2020 and double that, 28%, compared to the budget, costing BMH $5.7 million so far this fiscal year.
Smith said the purchase of a new, injectable, antiviral medication is contributing to a chunk of that expense variance.
The medication, remdesivir which is sold under the brand name of Veklury, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October 2020 to treat COVID-19 in emergency situations for anyone 12 and older, weighing at least 88 pounds.
Smith said BMH has spent more than $1.37 million on remdesivir in the past six months.
At the end of the fiscal year’s first quarter, operating loss was at $6.4 million, November reporting from The Daily Times states. Increased labor and supply to handle surging numbers late in the summer and the price of remdesivir where two reasons Smith had listed to explain the loss.
He had added that the cost per patient for a full treatment cycle of remdesivir was typically $3,120.
In September, hospitalizations at BMH and positive cases of COVID-19 in the county were more than double what they were in December. Although, numbers began increasing at the end of December until cases were record-breaking high in January.
Positive cases peaked at 1,081 on Jan. 19, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, although hospitalizations were down. BMH reported about 10 less hospitalizations than the September peak.
The January revenue and expenses statement will be available following the next Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.