The coronavirus pandemic could affect Maryville City Schools building projects in the short and long term.
The Maryville Board of Education on Monday approved a nearly $800,000 bid for work at Sam Houston Elementary and Maryville Academy that could start earlier than expected if schools remain closed next month.
Then, as the board reviewed a 10-year master plan, board member Bethany Pope asked that the current experience with distance learning be considered as the district plans for construction in the coming years, noting it may not need as many classrooms as projected if students can take some classes online.
During its regular monthly meeting, held online because of social distancing requirements, the board approved the low bid of $798,200 from Alcoa-based Hickory Construction for work that includes adding and renovating bathrooms at Sam Houston Elementary, enclosing the area where the second-grade wing meets the main building and replacing the roof on the first-grade wing. The bid also includes adding a faculty bathroom to Maryville Academy.
“If we know before May 22 students aren’t coming back, then they would certainly start before May 22,” schools Director Mike Winstead told the board. Work is expected to take 126 days, and renovations to existing bathrooms would be done first, so other work could continue after students return in August.
Next month the school board is expected to vote on a long-term plan to deal with projected enrollment growth, which Winstead included on a draft master plan discussed during work session that followed the meeting.
Feedback from teachers, staff, parents, students and other community members overwhelmingly supported “Option 9,” which would expand Maryville High School, the junior high and Sam Houston, moving freshman back to the high school and converting the junior high to serving grades seven and eight.
Overall, 73% of those who responded chose that plan over two others presented for the latest round of feedback. It was the top choice in every group, from 61% of parents to 94% of students, while 81% of teachers chose that option.
The plan presented would add 30-35 classrooms to MHS while expanding the kitchen and dining area, raising the school capacity to 2,000 students.
With expected increases in construction costs, the draft master plan Winstead presented includes $21.77 million for the high school expansion and $4 million for the junior high work in 2025-26, with $4.95 million for SHE in 2028-29.
With the recent use of online learning during the pandemic, Pope asked that the district think about whether it could reduce the number of high school classrooms needed in the future.
“We’ve discovered a new way of working,” she said.
Winstead agreed, saying other districts across the country are further along in using online learning as part of their usual operations. One district in Georgia has many seniors taking online courses, he noted.
“We would not be pioneering that if we embarked on that,” he said.
The model also might work for students struggling to fit in at the high school, he said, those who might be served through combination of in-person and online instruction through Maryville Academy, the district’s alternate program.
“We see Blount County doing a lot of that through their Everett school,” Winstead said, with programs at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation also offering an alternative to home schooling.
Even after the board approves the plan for growth, it will have opportunities to make changes. “A lot can happen in that six years,” the director said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.