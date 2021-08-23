An outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates has triggered the lockdown of Blount County Detention Center, officials confirmed Monday.
On Saturday, an online news site called “The Knoxville Holler” posted a screenshot of an email from the U.S. Marshals Service to several East Tennessee lawyers, informing them that the Blount County Detention Center was in lockdown “due to 15 inmates (13 state and two BOP program failures) who tested positive” for COVID-19.
“BOP” stands for U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Over the weekend, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news but refused further comment.
On Monday, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant shed some light on the current situation at the detention center.
“We are limiting movement in the jail and taking all of the same precautions we took last year during COVID,” O’Briant said.
During an outbreak at the jail last August, in which 141 inmates tested positive for the virus, The Daily Times reported that employees were conducting routine cleanings of the facility, staff members were required to wear masks, and inmates were being “encouraged” to mask up. New inmates also were quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.
“We are doing the best we can with the resources that are provided to us,” Sheriff James Berrong wrote at the time. “Our correctional facility is certified for 350 inmates. Our average daily population today is 530, and our population is 500 or above on a routine basis and has been for several years.”
On Monday, officials at the detention center reported that there are currently 454 inmates at the facility. It was not revealed what percentage of the inmates are vaccinated.
Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan said he and other officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.
“We have not put down any new orders or anything but we are monitoring the situation,” Duggan said.
While the Blount County Sheriff’s Office is remaining tight-lipped regarding the outbreak, the email from the Marshals Service said the detainees are “on quarantine for the next 10-14 days” and that “Blount County will facilitate video court hearings as needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.