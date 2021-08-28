COVID-19 is affecting every government in different ways.
In the city of Alcoa, it’s been stealing people.
Friday during his briefing to commissioners, City Manager Mark Johnson made a strong endorsement of the vaccine to the agreement of gathered commissioners and department principals.
He showed two pictures in a presentation, one a digital model of the virus.
“What this? It’s COVID,” he said.
Then he showed a picture of rows of grounded commercial airplanes at McGhee Tyson Airport.
“What this? Well, it’s COVID too,” Johnson said. “Unless we get a grip on this, this is exactly where we’re going to be again.”
“We” refers to both the city government and the local economy.
Stalled national and international supply chains are affecting resources like gas, lumber, steel and many food items.
Alcoa has a lot of fiscal hope tied to local development, but continued building relies on the resources to do it.
A new Food City in Springbrook Farm, for instance, has a great parking lot and the start of a gas station structure in place, but Johnson said the builders are waiting on steel prices to drop.
“Our economy and the world that we live in right now is really fragile right now in terms of economic mobility and the goods we enjoy right now,” he said in an interview after the briefing.
When it comes down to it, that affects not only municipal sales taxes, but city government services as well.
“When it comes down to it, it affects our employees,” Johnson said. “If people aren’t buying electricity, water or creating garbage ... everything is so fine-tuned to work like a well-oiled machine, when one of the wheels breaks, the whole thing goes.”
But it’s not just economic issues looming as a result of this new and very severe wave of COVID-19 across the state, nation and county.
Alcoa/s city workforce has been jostled by the virus. In December 2020, more than 70 employees either had the virus, had a household member who tested positive or had some other exposure.
In the Municipal Building alone, Johnson said, 42 or 43 people who worked there got COVID, including Johnson — who is healthy today, but was thankful he didn’t have to deal with more severe symptoms.
The city hasn’t lost anyone to a COVID symptom-related death, according to officials, but employee infections and exposures are beginning to rise again, according to data Johnson shared.
When people have to leave work to quarantine, that strains the municipality’s services.
Additionally, the situation has recently worsened because of the severe spike in cases at Blount Memorial Hospital.
The nurse who serves Alcoa employees has a clinic on city property. She was told this week, Johnson said, that she’d have to return to the overburdened hospital.
Now, the city has no one to clear their exposed or infected employees — close to 20 in August alone — to come back to work: They’ll have to go to a personal physician for that.
Alcoa Human Resources Director Melissa Thompson also said during the briefing the city is seeking to hire about 18 different positions in various departments too. Now pre-employment physicals are put off because the city can’t do them in-house.
“It’s creating a little bit of a disruption,” Thompson said.
“If you transform inconvenience into time and money, it’s pretty substantial,” Johnson added.
City officials were not able to provide the number of their employees who’ve been vaccinated because they don’t currently collect that information.
They may, however, in the near future: Johnson said Alcoa leaders are looking into giving incentives to city employees who get vaccinated. At that point, they may start collecting vaccine information.
Johnson, who emphasized the vaccine could keep the situation from getting out of hand at a municipal level, said his sense of smell still isn’t perfect.
He noted in an interview after the meeting his daily Starbucks drink tastes fine but still smells like burnt tire.
