COVID-19’s uncertain impact on schools has led to the cancellation of the 2020 Patron Checkbook program — a 30-year tradition.
Blount County Schools’ Partners for Kids Patron Check coupon books, normally distributed each fall, won’t happen because “2020 has been an unprecedented year, providing challenges to every aspect of society,” a press release Tuesday from Partners for Kids states.
“Many businesses are simply trying to survive, political influence shifts in all directions, and even our educational system is forced to deal with many unknowns about what tomorrow may hold,” said Gary Heath, coordinator for the project.
“Even though the Patron Checkbook is not available this year, there is still a need for additional funds for our classrooms, particularly this year,” Heath said in the statement. “Therefore, more than a dozen area schools will be offering the Smart Card for Education to their patrons to help fund some of these additional needs this year.”
The Smart Card for Education is a colorful credit-card size discount card that is reusable throughout the school year. It includes discounts from 20 area locations. It will be available from participating schools Aug. 27 through Sept. 10, or while supplies last.
They are available at: Alcoa High School, Apostolic Christian Academy, Carpenters Middle School, Eagleton Middle School, Fairview Elementary School, Foothills Elementary School, Friendsville Elementary School, Mary Blount Elementary School, Maryville Christian School, Middlesettlements Elementary School, Montvale Elementary School, Union Grove Elementary School, Union Grove Middle School and Walland Elementary School.
More information is at www.partnersforkids.com, or call Heath at 865-681-1207.
