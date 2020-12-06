Blount County Schools is joining the city districts in moving some learning online before winter break begins.
BCS announced Friday, Dec. 4, that Heritage and William Blount high school students all will be virtual learners Dec. 14-18, after wrapping up end-of-course exams this week.
Blount County also announced that it will stagger on-campus attendance after the winter break. Students with last names beginning with A-K will go in person Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 5 and 7. Those with last names starting with L-Z will be on campus Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 6 and 8.
BCS expects Carpenters Middle School students to be back in the building today, Dec. 7, after three days of virtual learning last week, Dec. 2-4.
The Daily Times asked how many CMS students were in isolation or quarantine when the decision was made Dec. 1 to move online the rest of the week, and Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, said the number was challenging to determine but it was probably around 40%.
Schools have struggled to find enough substitute teachers in recent weeks.
In the past week BCS reported 32 new students with COVID-19 and six staff members. The district has refused to say which schools the cases are in, citing privacy concerns.
Across the county, the state Department of Health reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 among residents ages 5-18 from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.
Alcoa closed its schools for the state high school football championship on Friday, Dec. 4, but otherwise has no more than half of students in grades 3-12 on campus at a time until the winter break. All Alcoa students in those grades will have virtual instruction on Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18.
Between Nov. 25-30, Alcoa City Schools had 17 new COVID-19 cases, but it is not reporting how many are students and how many are staff.
Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 1-3, Alcoa had a dozen more cases: four each at the high school and middle school, one at the intermediate school and three at the elementary school. Some cases did not require contact tracing because the person already was in quarantine, according to Director Becky Stone.
Maryville City Schools did not report new case numbers Nov. 25-29, when the county Health Department handled contact tracing.
From Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, MCS reported a 14 new student cases, half of them at the high school and three at John Sevier Elementary.
Maryville also reported seven staff cases during that period, three of those at Foothills Elementary.
The last day Maryville students will have on-campus instruction this month is Dec. 11. MCS students in grades 4-12 will be digital learners Dec. 14-15, and the elementary schools will give students materials to work on at home those days.
Winter break begins Dec. 17 for Maryville students and Dec. 21 for Blount County and Alcoa.
