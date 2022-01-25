A line of Maryville residents wrapped around the lobby of the Postal Office on Keller Lane Monday afternoon and waited for the single employee at the front desk to help with their mailing needs.
Some peeked inside the second pair of automatic sliding doors at the entrance, saw the long line of 15 to 20 people and turned back around.
The Daily Times has received multiple calls of complaint from residents living in Maryville regarding their mail being delivered late or not at all by the United States Postal Service.
One, Greg Caldwell, notified The Daily Times in December of mail trouble his residence had been having. Caldwell, a resident in Country Meadows, said he didn’t have mail delivered on Nov. 18 or 19, and all of it came late, around 6 p.m., on Nov. 20.
Mail delay occurred again on Friday, Dec. 3, he said, with two-days worth being delivered the next day.
“I can’t believe we are the only neighborhood, city or county where this is becoming the ‘new normal,’” Caldwell said, “and can’t help but wonder if there are contributing factors other than COVID. After all, we received our mail every day during the height of the pandemic.”
Customer support for USPS responded to a complaint filed by Caldwell’s wife on Dec. 3, stating employee availability due to COVID-19 quarantining had been impacting delivery.
It added that USPS “understands the importance of receiving first-class mail on time,” and they’re working on finding additional resources to address the issues.
Caldwell said that although he didn’t receive any timely mail late, like medicine, during the delays, he imagines, “that isn’t true for everyone.”
“We know (USPS) consistently operate(s) in the red, yet somehow, they have still always managed to get the mail out regardless, hence my concern when they missed three days for us,” Caldwell continued.
Beyond pandemic problems
A release from USPS states that during their 2021 fiscal year, Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, their net loss was $4.9 billion — an improvement compared to the $9.2 billion net loss from 2020.
Delivering for America, a 10-year plan pieced together during 2020 by USPS, targets creating a sustainable, efficient model for mail delivery and service infrastructure.
“Our reach is unparalleled... And yet, our organization is in crisis,” an overview of Delivering for America states. “The Postal Service has recorded $87 billion in financial losses over the last 14 years and failed to meet service standards... Years of chronic underinvestment in our infrastructure and network have taken its toll on our performance and workforce.”
USPS’s response to the pandemic, it continued, was less capable because the persistence of longstanding issues.
Forty-billion dollars in capital investments are included in the 10-year plan, split between USPS facility space and lobby upgrades, new processing equipment, a fleet of Next Generation Delivery Vehicles — an upgraded vehicle design to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions — and technology upgrades.
USPS expects the new mail carriers to be driving routes beginning in 2023, the same year they are expecting positive net income for the first time in years.
Persisting mail delays
Another goal outlined in Delivering for America is reaching a 95% on-time delivery rate.
On Jan. 18, Caldwell followed up with The Daily Times regarding more recent mail delivery issues from the Keller Lane USPS. He provided six postings from Nextdoor, a social networking service, written by east Maryville residents.
One woman residing near South Magnolia Street said her mail was never delivered on Sunday, Jan. 16. A man from the Wilkinson Pike area posted in response that he had not received the mail he was supposed to for three days leading up to Jan. 16.
Another resident, Raulston View Drive, said her mail had been irregular as well. She said she received mail from Jan. 12 on Jan. 14 and mail from Jan. 13 on Jan. 16.
She added that on the day of her post, Jan. 16, she still had not received the mail for Jan. 14 or 15. A Greenwood Subdivision resident said the same of missing mail from those dates.
A statement from Albert Ruiz, a spokesperson for USPS, regarding the Maryville mail issues, said management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns.
Ruiz added that USPS is hiring delivery drivers for rural and suburban regions in Maryville and surrounding areas.
“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Ruiz said. “Ongoing industrywide delays in ground and air transportation network and recent winter storms across Tennessee have also created challenges for the Postal Service.”
He urged customers with concerns or questions to contact the Postal Office serving their neighborhood or by visiting www.usps.com/help.
