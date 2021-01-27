Nonprofit foundations continue to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars in support to local classrooms, but COVID-19 has made their work more difficult.
Maryville City Schools Foundation had its most successful Starlight Gala fundraiser on Feb. 29, 2020, shortly before the pandemic shut down large gatherings, but this year’s event will look much different.
Instead of an evening at the Airport Hilton, the foundation is organizing small gatherings at homes throughout the community, with food catered through the Copper Cellar and an hourlong online component, including an auction.
“It will have a totally different look and feel,” Executive Director Barbara Jenkins said. “We know we won’t raise $190,000 to $200,000.”
The timing of the foundation’s Rebel Run in August allowed it to have a hybrid event with in-person and virtual participation in 2020.
“We were just very, very lucky last year,” Jenkins said.
Although participation in the run dropped by about half, from 1,200 the year before, most of the sponsors still came back, she said.
The foundation also put a greater emphasis on its year-end drive, finishing 2020 with a total of $259,495 raised.
The year-end push included raising nearly $16,000 for its Children’s Fund, which helps the Family Resource Center provide items that range from clothing, shoes and eyeglasses to rent assistance for some.
“It’s been a challenging year in a lot of different ways,” Jenkins noted, such as families where two parents who have never had to ask for help both were out of work.
In addition to its regular grant process, the MCSF designated amounts equal to $6 per student in COVID relief funding for schools. That provided money for items such as sound amplification equipment in classrooms and updated laptops for teachers who still had older models.
When businesses shut down, one grant provided a virtual job shadowing program for high school students. Other grants provided playground equipment, including some to help with distancing.
As in other years, the foundation has filled requests for STEM equipment to create hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math; hardback and digital books; special furniture; and more.
Alcoa online
The Alcoa City Schools Foundation expects to decide in early February whether it will hold a Legacy of Excellence gala this year.
The August event is its biggest fundraiser, bringing in about $60,000 annually in its first five years, according to board President Brian Perkins.
Despite the cancellation of the 2020 gala because of the coronavirus, the Alcoa foundation awarded $17,500 in COVID-19 relief money for items such as disinfecting machines and touchless water fountains.
“I just thought it was a no-brainer to do those kinds of things,” Perkins said.
Then the ACSF also provided $53,000 in grants to the district’s four schools. “We thought it was very important not to lose any momentum,” he said
Those grants will fund projects including a solar panel set for students in construction classes to learn about renewable energy, a portable sound system for the choir and materials to teach special education students at the intermediate school life skills such as basic cooking and cleaning.
Starting late last year the foundation began offering 2021 sponsorships. The rewards start with one ACSF face mask at the “Friend” level, $25 to $1,000. At the top for $10,000 — the “Aluminum” level, which is above “Gold” for Alcoa — the rewards include being named on a permanent Alcoa Champion plaque and being displayed on the digital marquee at the high school in August.
Alcoa’s foundation now has a GoFundMe page and is encouraging supporters to sign up for donations through AmazonSmile when they shop online.
“People have been very generous,” Perkins said.
Already the foundation has brought in about $17,000, including more than $2,500 in honor of longtime school board member Harry B. “Mickey” McClurg, who died last month.
BCEF cuts director
The Blount County Education Foundation hired former Principal Steve Stout as its first executive director in nearly a decade in June 2019, but the foundation announced this week, “Recognizing the diminishing funds available, Steve voluntarily stepped down,” effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Stout is continuing as a volunteer with the foundation, and the board is recruiting dedicated board members and volunteers, foundation board Vice President Brandon Everhart said.
While Stout began his first year strong by lining up sponsorships, when COVID-19 hit, “we couldn’t get inside doors,” Everhart said. “We were robbed of that opportunity to show what Blount County was doing.”
BCEF’s annual golf tournament was canceled, and its “Trot for Education” 5K went virtual in November, bringing in only about a third of the usual participants.
One thing Stout put in place that will offer ongoing support for the schools is a payroll deduction donation for Blount County employees, most of whom work for the school district and see the impact those grants can make.
“It was a hard year to ask people to give a little money,” Everhart noted. Still, more than 150 employees signed up for the first year of the payroll deduction program, bringing in about $12,000.
“It shows that employees of Blount County are invested in our students,” board President Sally Joines said.
With corporate sponsorships, the BCEF still awarded about 35 grants in December. “That’s the best thing we’ve done this year,” said Joines.
Projects range from equipment to teaching music to minerals for middle school science classes and hydroponic systems for high school students studying agriculture.
The board relies on retired teachers and administrators to vet the grant applications. “Every dollar that we bring into the foundation has a direct impact on the students of Blount County,” Joines said, adding that the more help for students, the better the community.
The BCEF has a new logo and a revamped website, which launched this week, and is working on a new fundraiser, a car show this spring at Heritage High School.
The event won’t involve a lot of overhead expenses and will be outdoors and “easily COVID compliant,” Everhart noted.
