Local school leaders say COVID-19 quarantine requirements are proving a bigger challenge for them than cases.
With five members of the Maryville High School administration under isolation or quarantine this week, semi-retired former Principal Greg Roach returned to help at the school.
At Heritage High School, nine staff members were on leave related to COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19, because they were either exposed, infected or caring for a family member with the disease, according to David Murrell, assistant director of Blount County Schools. A total of 16 employees, about 10% of HHS staff members, were out for some reason.
Assistant Principal Brad McBride told the Alcoa Board of Education this week that Alcoa Intermediate School was struggling to find substitutes. Director Becky Stone said in an interview the district may have to raise its pay for substitutes to be more competitive.
Hundreds quarantined
When Director Mike Winstead briefed the Maryville Board of Education on Monday, Oct. 19, the district had reported a total of 33 cases that required contact tracing since the school year began in late July. “We can handle that,” he said.
“The significant impact is that the close contract tracing has required us to take over 250 kids out for 14 days, and that’s the frustrating part,” Winstead said. “It’s frustrating for us; it’s certainly frustrating for the families and the students.”
“We know of one of those 250, to our knowledge, that subsequently tested positive,” he said, although not all may have been tested.
Speaking of the required quarantine, he said, “In some cases it’s devastating, in certain situations, especially for those involved in a big activity, whether it be an extracurricular activity or heading to their friend’s wedding or a sister’s wedding. We’ve had all of that,” Winstead told the board.
“We’ve had kids miss football games and ... soon to be soccer and volleyball matches, and our heart goes out to them,” he said.
The director said he empathizes as a parent, but the district will continue to follow health guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations.
Based on updated guidelines, schools across the districts are no longer checking temperatures every day.
During a later interview, Winstead said the student quarantines also affect teachers who have to provide instruction to them remotely and families who have to juggle work schedules when elementary children are home.
“The first day of school we had a positive in a first grade classroom, and we had to send the whole class home, and we’ve had to do that a couple of times throughout the year,” Winstead said. The children can’t be home alone, and they can’t go to day care.
Rise after break
Maryville City Schools returned from fall break on Oct. 15 and has seen its largest number of cases since then, with half a dozen student cases and one staff case at Maryville High School, two student cases at John Sevier Elementary and one staff case at Sam Houston Elementary.
Alcoa City Schools recently reported its first case at the elementary school, bringing the district total to 13. ACS is not providing information on how many cases are students and how many are staff.
Blount County Schools reported five new student cases and four staff cases in the past week, bringing the totals to 52 and 28, respectively. BCS is not providing information on which schools are affected but previously said the cases were scattered throughout the district.
Staff stuck
Under Tennessee Department of Health guidelines, people are to be quarantined for 14 days after their last exposure to someone with COVID-19. If the case is someone in their home and they cannot isolate from others, the quarantine can extend to 24 days or more.
Stone told The Daily Times one Alcoa employee on quarantine because of exposure was tested multiple times, because someone with a positive COVID-19 test can be released from isolation in as little as 10 days.
All the districts say they allow staff members on quarantine to telework when possible. That includes looking for opportunities for employees on the custodial, cafeteria, maintenance and after-school staff, such as office work that can be done remotely.
Even if a teacher is able to offer remote instruction from home, the schools must have someone in the classroom to monitor students. If the class doesn’t already have a teaching assistant, that’s an added cost. A substitute teacher can cost between about $63 and $93 a day, depending on the district and person’s qualifications.
Winstead also noted that a teacher at home caring for a young child who is in quarantine may not be able to work a full 7½ hours. But, he said, MCS has had only one or two situations when a teacher at home has not been able to telework at all.
The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act guarantees employees paid leave for up to two weeks — 80 hours — if they are quarantined. However, schools are not receiving any funding to cover that cost.
Stone stated emphatically in several meetings this week that she will not charge employees sick leave if they are home for quarantine and not ill, even if it is more than the 10 days covered by FFCRA.
“Ethically I have a hard time saying I’m going to take your sick days even though you’re not sick and you’d come to work if you could but you’re being told you can’t,” Stone told the Alcoa school board during a work session Monday, Oct. 19.
Winstead said Maryville tries to cover as much as possible with FFCRA and telework, and that rarely will employees have to use sick leave for a COVID-19 incident.
