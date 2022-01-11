The Maryville Board of Education approved a purchase for new student laptops at a cost of $1.24 million.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said the district was very fortunate to receive the additional COVID-19 relief funding when their high school students needed new laptops.
MCS launched iReach in 2015 as an initiative to provide every Maryville student with a laptop or iPad to take home like a textbook.
“We do prioritize, obviously, the use of technology with our iReach program,” MCS Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said, “and so we like to keep our devices up and current and fully functioning with our software.”
Vagnier said software is often the driving reason they need to purchase new devices, because new software will come out that will not run on older machines. She added that staying up to date with interesting features, like touchscreens, are also important to teachers and students.
The new laptops have an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and feature Windows 10 Pro software.
Maryville school board has budgeted to keep devices updated for years, but the pandemic made it even more important, Vagnier said.
Half the cost of the new laptops is covered by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was implemented for schools to purchase devices or Wi-Fi assistance hardware, like hotspots or routers. It is to help off-campus students connect to the classroom.
Congress authorized the $7.17 billion ECF as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
MCS received $548,400 from the ECF that partially covered the cost of 2,500 new laptops for students in grades 8 through 12. The remaining cost is covered by a portion of the third round of the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund.
In total, ESSER provided MCS with an additional $6.4 million in federal funding.
According to a summary of their public plan for ESSER from the Department of Education:
• 12.89% funded interventionists,
• 5.75% funded class size reduction
• 13.55% funded a range of services for educators, like paid COVID-19 leave
• 39.12 % funded updates for facilities, like ventilation and roofing
• 28.69% funded technology.
The third round of ESSER, known as ESSER 3.0, made up over half its total percentage with nearly $4.1 million provided to MCS.
They paired $691,600 from ESSER 3.0 with the ECF to purchase the laptops. A four-year warranty is included, which is about how long Vagnier said until they’ll need to purchase new devices.
“The warranty just keeps that seamless operation,” Vagnier said. “We can send it off and have it repaired and back in the kids’ hands.”
She said it is important for the district to shop around for devices that offer free warranty, because their technology department can’t support repairs for the entire student population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.