Pellissippi State Community College will conclude the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on its Blount County campus after appointments already scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
The college no longer will offer the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Fridays or first doses of Moderna on Saturdays.
Pellissippi State will finish its vaccination efforts by providing the Moderna vaccine to those who are scheduled to receive their second shots on Saturday, May 22, and Saturday, June 5.
The college made the decision in consultation with the Tennessee Department of Health, which is consolidating its distribution efforts.
More than 80 people, including 41 Pellissippi State students, have helped staff the clinic on the Friendsville campus since it opened April 9.
