Maryville First Baptist Nursery School has closed for the week after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified at the facility.
“We have had some cases in children and teachers,” school Director Judy Tucker said.
Tucker added that after talking with medical officials, the decision was made to temporarily close the school.
“We hope to eliminate the spread of COVID at the beginning of the school year,” Tucker said. “I spoke with a pediatrician and have been advised that this is the best way to stop the spread of germs.”
All parents and staff have been made aware of the situation and the school is now taking the proper precautions to ensure a safe return, Tucker said.
“Our main goal each and every day is the safety of our staff and children,” she said.
Tucker added that the school has been thorough in the battle against the virus, implementing last year several preventive measures still in practice.
“Our toys and all our equipment are cleaned daily with a chlorinated spray. Parents had to fill out a health questionnaire. We checked temperatures. Teachers were required to wear masks, vaccinated or not,” Tucker said.
Tucker would not comment on whether or not the teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 have been vaccinated but said the school does not require employees to be innoculated.
“There are no government-mandated vaccines for schools or places of business, even at Blount Memorial Hospital as far as I’m aware,” Tucker said. “We follow all state-mandated guidelines and community standards.”
Tucker lamented the situation but expressed confidence in the school’s COVID response throughout the pandemic.
“I wish that no one had to get COVID, but unfortunately that is just the world we live in right now,” Tucker said. “I feel like we have gone above and beyond what was expected of us. We have done everything we could possibly do. But children are going to share germs. That’s just what they do. And adults too.”
Maryville First Baptist Nursery School, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, will remain closed the remainder of the week with the goal to reopen again by Monday, the director said.
“We hope to return next Monday, Aug. 16,” Tucker said. “That would give us nine days of closure.”
